Conviva Leaps From Video Analytics To Bidstream Data With First Ad Tech Partnership

Aside from factors like length of the video – is it a bite-size video or a full-length show? – he said Local Now, a subsidiary of Entertainment Studios (owner of The Weather Group and local affiliate stations), can use the Conviva bidstream integration to pass data about specific content adjacency, he said.
Precise context could lead buyers to value inventory more highly. Some brands might be willing to bid more for an ad spot during a kids’ movie if their buying platform can target ad units following a sports-related scene, and not just generic family friendly content.
The data could also help advertisers target users based on session watch length, he said. If someone has been engaged and watching videos with Local Now for the past hour, and it can convey that information in the bidstream, and then advertisers could bid more confidently on that impression.
Targeting relevant adjacent content during a movie, show or news program is already typical for linear TV advertisers, Sharma said. Bringing that capability to CTV will help “bridge the gap” for television budgets, he said, since those ad dollars have shifted to streaming content at a much slower rate than consumers have changed their viewing habits.
The Trade Desk was the natural starting place for this contextual data play, Zubchevich said. Conviva polled its publishing and broadcast partners, and The Trade Desk was an important demand source across the board. But he said the plan is to expand to other DSPs and ad platforms.
