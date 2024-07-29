Not Another Think Piece About Unkillable Cookies On Chrome

Last week, before Google dropped the news that it’s not dropping third-party cookies, I was a guest on publisher consultant Alessandro De Zanche’s new and cleverly named “Not Just ADZ” podcast.
At one point, I made an offhand comment that I’ve been writing about the end of third-party cookies for so long that I would quit my job out of sheer frustration if Google still hadn’t phased them out in Chrome by 2027.
Hopefully no one holds me to that. 😂
As everyone knows by now, Google has decided not to deprecate third-party cookies after all, proposing instead to create a more prominent choice mechanism so users can disable third-party tracking across sites while browsing the web on Chrome.
And if you want a meaty deep dive on what Google’s move means for the industry, I encourage you to click on this excellent piece by our senior editor, Anthony Vargas. It’s a really good read.
But when I first heard the news, my immediate thought was: I wonder what people are gonna say about this on Twitter? (I know it’s called X now, but I still say “Twitter.” Sue me.)
And so I spent way too much time trawling for cookie-related witticisms on a platform I hate to still kind of love.
Please enjoy the fruit of my labor courtesy of @AdtechBrags, @UofDigital, @realjondavids, @conorjmckenna, @aripap, @pknegten, @reidjjackson and @mjbarash.
OMG, OMG
TFW when you procrastinate until the last minute and then the assignment gets canceled.
https://t.co/c1dvLSlQvQ pic.twitter.com/iAOTmAvzFO
— AdTech Congratulating Itself (@AdtechBrags) July 22, 2024
Lord of the cookies
“Cast it into the fire!”
Or not. 🤷♀️
#adtech rn pic.twitter.com/yUkXptwR95
— U of Digital (@UofDigital) July 23, 2024
Cookie Monster, CEO
Interesting theory.
BREAKING: Google Is Keeping Cookies in Chrome After All.
I think the new CEO had something to do with it. pic.twitter.com/hQYkykh0gO
— Jon Davids (@realjondavids) July 22, 2024
Good question
What the heck are we even gonna talk about on stage at Prog IO New York in September?! (Guess you’ll have to buy a ticket to find out. Forgive me for the shameless plug. 😅)
Major blow to ad tech panels
— Conor McKenna (@conorjmckenna) July 22, 2024
Another good question
Back when I first started writing about third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, I didn’t have any gray hair yet. That is no longer the case.
Who do I sue to get three years of my life back?
— Ari Paparo (@aripap) July 22, 2024
Google, you finally really didn’t do it
Nice one, Paul.
(If you’re curious, this is the real headline on Ari’s post: “Google, You Finally Really Did It.” He wrote it in the long-ago year of 2020, published on the very same day – Jan. 14 – that Google made its original announcement about dropping third-party cookies within two years. 🙃)
— Paul Knegten 🥥🌴 (@pknegten) July 23, 2024
How it started, how it’s going (but in reverse)
“We’re deprecating 3P cookies” vs. “We’re not deprecating 3P cookies” pic.twitter.com/ttI7aHCrYm
— Reid Jackson (@reidjjackson) July 23, 2024
Now what?
WTF will industry trades write about now?
— matt barash (@mjbarash) July 22, 2024
What’ll we write about now? Retail media, CTV, made-for-advertising sites and AI, obviously. 💀
🙏 Thanks for reading! And here’s a GIF of the best cartoon cat on the internet baking some cookies. As always, feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] with any comments or feedback.