Not Another Think Piece About Unkillable Cookies On Chrome

Last week, before Google dropped the news that it’s not dropping third-party cookies, I was a guest on publisher consultant Alessandro De Zanche’s new and cleverly named “Not Just ADZ” podcast.

At one point, I made an offhand comment that I’ve been writing about the end of third-party cookies for so long that I would quit my job out of sheer frustration if Google still hadn’t phased them out in Chrome by 2027.

Hopefully no one holds me to that. 😂

As everyone knows by now, Google has decided not to deprecate third-party cookies after all, proposing instead to create a more prominent choice mechanism so users can disable third-party tracking across sites while browsing the web on Chrome.

And if you want a meaty deep dive on what Google’s move means for the industry, I encourage you to click on this excellent piece by our senior editor, Anthony Vargas. It’s a really good read.

But when I first heard the news, my immediate thought was: I wonder what people are gonna say about this on Twitter? (I know it’s called X now, but I still say “Twitter.” Sue me.)

And so I spent way too much time trawling for cookie-related witticisms on a platform I hate to still kind of love.

Please enjoy the fruit of my labor courtesy of @AdtechBrags, @UofDigital, @realjondavids, @conorjmckenna, @aripap, @pknegten, @reidjjackson and @mjbarash.

OMG, OMG

TFW when you procrastinate until the last minute and then the assignment gets canceled.

Lord of the cookies

“Cast it into the fire!”

Or not. 🤷‍♀️

Cookie Monster, CEO

Interesting theory.

BREAKING: Google Is Keeping Cookies in Chrome After All. I think the new CEO had something to do with it. pic.twitter.com/hQYkykh0gO — Jon Davids (@realjondavids) July 22, 2024

Good question

What the heck are we even gonna talk about on stage at Prog IO New York in September?! (Guess you’ll have to buy a ticket to find out. Forgive me for the shameless plug. 😅)

Major blow to ad tech panels — Conor McKenna (@conorjmckenna) July 22, 2024

Another good question

Back when I first started writing about third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, I didn’t have any gray hair yet. That is no longer the case.

Who do I sue to get three years of my life back? — Ari Paparo (@aripap) July 22, 2024

Google, you finally really didn’t do it

Nice one, Paul.

(If you’re curious, this is the real headline on Ari’s post: “Google, You Finally Really Did It.” He wrote it in the long-ago year of 2020, published on the very same day – Jan. 14 – that Google made its original announcement about dropping third-party cookies within two years. 🙃)

How it started, how it’s going (but in reverse)

“We’re deprecating 3P cookies” vs. “We’re not deprecating 3P cookies” pic.twitter.com/ttI7aHCrYm — Reid Jackson (@reidjjackson) July 23, 2024

Now what?

WTF will industry trades write about now? — matt barash (@mjbarash) July 22, 2024

What’ll we write about now? Retail media, CTV, made-for-advertising sites and AI, obviously. 💀

🙏 Thanks for reading! And here’s a GIF of the best cartoon cat on the internet baking some cookies. As always, feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] with any comments or feedback.