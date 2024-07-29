Home Data Privacy Roundup Not Another Think Piece About Unkillable Cookies On Chrome
Not Another Think Piece About Unkillable Cookies On Chrome

Last week, before Google dropped the news that it’s not dropping third-party cookies, I was a guest on publisher consultant Alessandro De Zanche’s new and cleverly named “Not Just ADZ” podcast.

At one point, I made an offhand comment that I’ve been writing about the end of third-party cookies for so long that I would quit my job out of sheer frustration if Google still hadn’t phased them out in Chrome by 2027.

Hopefully no one holds me to that. 😂

As everyone knows by now, Google has decided not to deprecate third-party cookies after all, proposing instead to create a more prominent choice mechanism so users can disable third-party tracking across sites while browsing the web on Chrome.

And if you want a meaty deep dive on what Google’s move means for the industry, I encourage you to click on this excellent piece by our senior editor, Anthony Vargas. It’s a really good read.

But when I first heard the news, my immediate thought was: I wonder what people are gonna say about this on Twitter? (I know it’s called X now, but I still say “Twitter.” Sue me.)

And so I spent way too much time trawling for cookie-related witticisms on a platform I hate to still kind of love.

Please enjoy the fruit of my labor courtesy of @AdtechBrags, @UofDigital, @realjondavids, @conorjmckenna, @aripap, @pknegten, @reidjjackson and @mjbarash.

OMG, OMG

TFW when you procrastinate until the last minute and then the assignment gets canceled.

Lord of the cookies

“Cast it into the fire!”

Or not. 🤷‍♀️

Cookie Monster, CEO

Interesting theory.

Good question

What the heck are we even gonna talk about on stage at Prog IO New York in September?! (Guess you’ll have to buy a ticket to find out. Forgive me for the shameless plug. 😅)

Another good question

Back when I first started writing about third-party cookie deprecation on Chrome, I didn’t have any gray hair yet. That is no longer the case.

Google, you finally really didn’t do it

Nice one, Paul.

(If you’re curious, this is the real headline on Ari’s post: “Google, You Finally Really Did It.” He wrote it in the long-ago year of 2020, published on the very same day – Jan. 14 – that Google made its original announcement about dropping third-party cookies within two years. 🙃)

How it started, how it’s going (but in reverse)

Now what?

What’ll we write about now? Retail media, CTV, made-for-advertising sites and AI, obviously. 💀

🙏 Thanks for reading! And here’s a GIF of the best cartoon cat on the internet baking some cookies. As always, feel free to drop me a line at [email protected] with any comments or feedback.

