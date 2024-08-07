Home Data-Driven Thinking Retail Media Has Its Own Last-Click Addiction – And The Problem With Add-To-Cart Rates
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

Retail Media Has Its Own Last-Click Addiction – And The Problem With Add-To-Cart Rates

By Meghan Howard, Chicory

SHARE:
Meghan Howard, CRO, Chicory
Meghan Howard CRO Chicory logo

It’s widely accepted that last-click attribution is flawed. While publicly it’s much derided, however, privately it shows no sign of going anywhere. Unfortunately, retail media and commerce media have their own version of last-click addiction: add-to-cart (ATC) rates. 

And just like last-click attribution, it’s a metric not fit for consumption. It also highlights the real need for standardization as the retail media space grows.

It’s easy to see why ATC is so prevalent. On the surface, it could be considered purchase intent. And consumers say they often use the online cart as a list for when they’re ready to shop. You could even argue that nudging the consumer to engage with the cart equates to shopping, and there is real value in that. But this is engagement or, at best, consideration – not conversion.

Moreover, in our quest to drive up ATC rates, we’ve removed friction from the add-to-cart process, making it seamless for a consumer to add products to carts with very little commitment or intent. In many cases, this add-to-cart action is merely a successful landing-page arrival. More often than not, add-to-cart providers are driving traffic to product description pages without securing a carted product.

ATC rates might be better than nothing, but the metric fails to show the full story.

Conversion complexity

There’s a combination of factors that ultimately drive conversion: the mindset of the consumer, their place in the purchasing journey and all the media they have encountered. 

There’s also a real lack of data on how many carts actually convert, especially when it comes to consumer conversions from shoppable display ads in the CPG space. In our own tests with Kroger, conversion rates are well below 50% for ads within recipes. The figure may be much lower in noncontextual ads. 

Moreover, with ATC, there’s zero visibility into the consumer behind the action. Imagine a consumer gets exposed to multiple ads for Tyson chicken. Maybe they click on every single one of those ads and add the product to their Walmart cart – but what if they were already going to buy that product? Not every ATC is created equal.

While retailers have the data to confirm conversion from media-driven add-to-carts, they’re not rushing to solve this – perhaps because they benefit greatly from the carting traffic. Despite the questionable validity of ATC rates, some agencies are putting a lot of weight on these metrics.

Add to cart is a useful feature and should be included in the overall mix of tactics, but brands should forgo it as a primary success metric. Instead, they should focus on more impactful measures that drive revenue, such as sales lift, incremental return on ad spend (iROAS), household penetration, buy rate and units moved. Understanding lifetime value is also a far more impactful way to measure success. 

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Netflix Brings Its Sky-High Ad Prices Down (A Smidge); X Sues GARM Over Lost Ad Revenue

The call for standardization

While there are myriad reasons why ATC is a flawed metric, finding a suitable replacement that’s consistent across partners and tactics requires retail media networks, commerce media vendors and the IAB to collectively find some common ground. 

Without standards in place, brands and agencies will continue to measure campaigns differently. ATC will remain the default metric. Until standardization happens, we should be looking at the incremental shoppers reached or products sold.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow Chicory and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Must Read

antitrust case

The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

Comic: Black Boxes
google

A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

Amazon advertising

Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
commerce

Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners

Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.

Commerce Media

The Biggest CPGs Face New Pressures To Increase Ads While Somehow Spending Less

In the past couple of weeks, many of the world’s biggest CPG and grocery store brands have reported their latest earnings. One thing is clear: CPG brands are under pressure by retailers to squeeze their margins, lower prices and spend more on ads.

Online Advertising

DoubleVerify Breaks The Moat And Storms The Social Castle

What do Pepsi, Ulta Beauty and AB InBev have in common? A year ago, they were Moat clients. Now they’re in DoubleVerify’s camp.

Popular

  1. antitrust case

    The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

    “Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

  2. AdExchanger Content Studio

    It’s Time To Use Streaming TV As A Full-Funnel Advertising Channel

    Streaming TV (STV) has transformed content consumption. Viewers find it convenient and cost-effective and they enjoy the vast range of content to binge. As STV continues to grow exponentially, its full potential as an advertising channel hinges on building robust measurement capabilities.

  3. Publishers

    NewsPassID Is Building PMPs That Bypass Brand Safety Blockers

    With an approved list of sites and contextually segmented content, publishers don’t risk getting caught up in automated keyword blocklists, which consistently demonetize the news.

  4. Top view of man working using computer. Vector illustration of website design, development, programming, seo. Creative concept for web banner, social media banner, business presentation.
    M&A

    InMarket Acquires MMM Startup ChannelMix (And Says Its Tech Is Up To Code After Settling With The FTC)

    ChannelMix is InMarket’s fifth deal within as many years.

  5. ad tech M&A

    Outbrain Acquires Teads From Altice For $1 Billion

    The rumors are true: Outbrain will acquire Teads, the SSP and video monetization company owned by European telco Altice. The acquisition ends advanced talks, first reported in July, between the two companies.