Home Data-Driven Thinking Ethical AI: Protecting Data Privacy And User Consent In The Age of Innovation
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

Ethical AI: Protecting Data Privacy And User Consent In The Age of Innovation

By: Lucas Long, InfoTrust

SHARE:
Lucas Long, Head of Global Privacy Strategy, InfoTrust
Lucas Long Head of Global Privacy Strategy

Doing more with less is the name of the advertising game these days. Strict compliance and privacy laws combined with ever-changing technical restrictions limit the data companies can collect and process for marketing and advertising. 

This isn’t a bad thing. Respecting customer privacy is good business, especially as younger generations take action to protect themselves. But it doesn’t make an advertiser’s job easier.

Artificial intelligence can help to fill the gaps. Platforms are introducing AI capabilities that promise greater utility with less data through features like user profiling and segmentation, identification of similar audiences for targeting, bid optimization and automated creative optimization. AI for marketing and advertising technologies is meant to help advance use cases by making connections within a data set that would be difficult or time-consuming for humans to spot on their own.

As AI eases one process, however, it creates new concerns around compliance risk and data privacy. And with more regulations like California’s recently passed AI safety bill surely coming soon, marketers need to stay on top of their ethics game.

Understanding regulations

AI systems, by their nature, are profiling consumers and conducting automated decision-making with consumer data. Consumers have the right to protect that data. Therefore, when implementing AI for marketing and advertising, companies have to consider the current privacy laws, even as regulators work to craft new AI-specific regulations, such as the recently published EU AI Act.

AI requires data to train and execute, but just because you have the data on hand doesn’t mean it’s compliant or ethical to use it for all applications. We have to consider if the purposes disclosed to consumers when the data was initially collected are sufficient to cover the use cases for which AI is being applied today.

Consider privacy laws in the United States. Many comprehensive state privacy laws include the requirement to conduct a Data Privacy Impact Assessment when processing personal data for purposes such as targeted advertising and profiling. These assessments must be conducted for any AI technologies that organizations adopt: What data is necessary? What is the outcome for consumers? What protections can we put in place to mitigate risk?

California’s AI bill – which was recently passed by state legislators and awaits Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature – adds a new layer of regulation, requiring transparency in AI-driven decisions and adherence to strict privacy standards. For marketers and advertisers, this means AI tools must not only comply with existing data laws but also meet these new requirements, or risk penalties and loss of consumer trust.

Disclosure is also particularly important. Global laws require consumers to be informed of the types of personal information an organization is collecting and what it may do with that information. Requirements for such disclosure dictate this must happen before or at the time of data collection. If AI usage was not identified in disclosures, it cannot be retroactively applied without additional notification and consent.

It’s also important to acknowledge AI is rapidly and regularly changing. The best use cases today may change tomorrow. This is in part why consumers are wary of AI, the personal data it requires and how it is used. 

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Let The Great Unbundling Begin; Why Amazon Won At The Upfronts

Putting consumers first

AI has the opportunity to revolutionize marketing and advertising by bringing efficiencies to advertisers and more personalized experiences to consumers. However, it must be done ethically. 

When gauging new AI technologies in your marketing and advertising, put yourself in the consumer’s shoes. Ask yourself: “If I were the consumer, based on what has been provided to me, would I expect and be comfortable with my data being used in this way?”

The guiding principle for all marketing and advertising activities – regardless of AI use, but especially when this nascent technology is deployed – is to respect the privacy rights and expectations of consumers. 

We can’t expect everyone to fully understand the nuances and legal requirements for the usage of personal data, but it is critical for everyone to be compliance-conscious.

Data-Driven Thinking” is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

Follow InfoTrust and AdExchanger on LinkedIn.

Related Stories

Must Read

shopping cart
Commerce Media

The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.

Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
Google antitrust trial

Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

ad fraud

How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites

Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Popular

  1. John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
    supply side platforms

    OpenX CEO John Gentry On Why SSPs Don’t Deserve The Flack They Catch

    OpenX would like people to stop thinking about supply-side platforms as “dumb pipes,” thank you very much.

  2. Measurement

    Scoop: IAB And MRC To Collaborate On Attention Measurement Accreditation

    The initiative will kick off this month, and the IAB and MRC expect to have draft accreditation guidelines open for public comment by Q1 2025.

  3. Ad spend forecast

    The Bull Ad Market Will Soon Revert To Normal Growth Rates, Brian Wieser Predicts

    The ad market is “healthy and maybe unsustainably strong” this year, according to the latest report from Madison and Wall’s Brian Wieser.

  4. Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
    Google antitrust trial

    Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

    Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

  5. CTV

    How This Analytics Startup – A Spinoff Of GumGum – Tackles Sports Sponsorship Measurement

    Relo Metrics first launched within contextual ad platform GumGum as GumGum Sports in 2017. But the GumGum sports division was spun off and reintroduced as Relo Metrics to better capitalize on demand for live sports marketing and integrations.