Brokering A Piece; An Antitrust Case, You Say?

Here’s a new front in the data broker and tracking trend.

Nebraska State Auditor Mike Foley has been on a mission to stop state employees from using state vehicles for personal reasons. But during his first stint as auditor (2007-2015), there was no data to enforce potential violations.

Reelected in 2022, though, he now has location and purchase data that can be layered onto information about where and when people took state cars.

One EMS specialist used his state car to drop off his wife at work and was connected to rides to Burger King and Taco Bell on a day when he wasn’t assigned to use the car. Another state employee used a state vehicle to drive to Menards, a grocery store, where he bought pet food and marinara sauce. Another bought jelly beans and bath towels from Walmart on state time and using the state’s car.

Some pretty horrific offenses. And all those people were fired or resigned.

“The public loves this stuff … because they’re concerned about it,” Foley tells The Wall Street Journal.

He means the public is concerned about buying groceries using state vehicles, though, not the obsessive surveillance by a state auditor.

Raising The Anti

Throw another file on the pile.

Because there’s another national antitrust investigation of Google.

This time, it’s in Belgium.

The Belgian Competition Authority has opened proceedings. Though what the exact focus will be remains unclear.

“The practices in question relate in particular to the general terms and conditions of use of certain Google intermediation services, as well as possible differences of treatment in the supply of these services, to the detriment of users and/or competitors of Google’s service.”

Which, good thing the investigators were so particular, because otherwise they might have seemed vague. That’s from a press release on Friday.

Although, the case is really not such a great mystery. Lawyers read the news, after all. European regulators helped dig up and pass along info that was used by DOJ lawyers and attorneys general. And EU antitrust cases are going to try to replicate the guilty verdict decided last year by US District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema against Google.

A Passing Review

As a rule, brands want to quash negative reviews. Some even improperly block unflattering reviews, offer improper incentives for unwarranted five-star reviews or review-bomb rival brands with low scores.

But what if brands embraced poor reviews?

A trio of business school researchers were inspired to study the idea by the Carolina Hurricanes, a National Hockey League team who used the slogan “bunch of jerks” on merchandise after being derided by another team’s announcer with the phrase, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The researchers tested ads that either refuted or embraced a negative review. They ran one ad on Meta that said: “We’re not an out-of-date, birdbrain of a store.” The other: “We’re an out-of-date, birdbrain of a store!”

Turns out, more people clicked on the ad that embraced – or “reappropriated” the negative feedback. It made the brands seem confident and funny.

Their advice: Be judicious about the approach. Don’t reappropriate negative customer service reviews or from, say, an elderly person who felt taken advantage of (their examples).

Still, using organic and peevish copy – like MTV leaning into being called “overly dramatic” – is one way to stand out in a field of milquetoast digital ads.

