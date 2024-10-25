Home Daily News Roundup Don’t Hate, Collaborate; Getting Closure On Disclosures
Daily News Roundup

Don’t Hate, Collaborate; Getting Closure On Disclosures

By AdExchanger

SHARE:
Comic: Go To Your Clean Room

Clean Rooms Get Dirty

As data clean room tech traversed the hype cycle, the term has been co-opted to mean “whatever a company is doing with your data.”

CDPs underwent a similar process. Pure-play startups established the category and attracted incumbents like Salesforce, Adobe and Oracle.

Those giants bought and launched CDPs – as they were called – which did basic things like send or suppress marketing emails based on customer-service tickets. That cloud martech version of a CDP became the CDP, in the minds of many marketers.

A LinkedIn post by Lauren Wentzel, CEO of the data clean room vendor InfoSum, vents her frustration over the new entrants co-opting the term. Data brokers that “built their business on sharing, centralizing and commingling vast amounts of data” now call their products data clean rooms, “muddying the waters and causing confusion.”

InfoSum is partly taking shots at rivals LiveRamp (which now owns Habu) and other data brokers like Epsilon, Acxiom or TransUnion with clean room products.

Another pushback on data clean rooms is that they aren’t private; they’re secure. Clean rooms can enable user-level measurement and targeting, but without data being exposed. Most clean rooms, however, are now attached to a data company that operates an identity graph which is uses to make connections within its clean room.

So much for the pure-play nuance.

FTC v. DTC?

Digital-native brands who lean on influencers to promote their products skate a fine line between acceptable marketing and false advertising or illegal nondisclosures. 

The cleanup started years ago with the FTC requiring influencer content to be tagged an #ad. But it’s more involved now, especially with the FTC updating its endorsement guidelines this month.

Foxwell Digital published a useful one-pager on these new baseline standards for DTC marketing. 

One such requirement is for “clear and conspicuous disclosures” of paid relationships. On TikTok, for instance, influencers regularly rely on an integration with a “Paid Partner” program as a form of disclosure, without labeling the post itself an #ad or “sponsored by.” But they need to do both.

Other new rules involve manipulating reviews. In the ecommerce world, the number of reviews, overall star rating and a handful of positive reviews are key ways to encourage shoppers to trust the brand. But brands who manipulate reviews run afoul of FTC guidelines.

That means deleting negative Facebook comments or suppressing bad reviews is prohibited. If you solicit reviews – which is allowed – you can’t incentivize or require reviews to be positive. And the brand must disclose the review if it is negative. 

“This kind of manipulation can lead to severe penalties,” per Foxwell. 

Too Much Temu

Amazon has notified sellers of specifics regarding its new Temu clone in the making, the Low-Cost Store, The Information reports.

Unlike normal Amazon orders, the Low-Cost Store plans to fulfill orders in nine to 11 days. Amazon saves price and sustainability costs by consolidating these purchases to particular warehouses. 

Temu sets prices on its marketplace. (Sellers get a fee per sale.) Amazon isn’t quite setting prices but is capping prices on certain products, “including an $8 limit for jewelry, $9 for bedding sets, $13 for guitars and $20 for sofas,” per notices sent to Amazon sellers. 

If anything, the Low-Cost Store shows how crushingly poor this business model is. Temu spends billions of dollars on ads – and doesn’t collect ad revenue from sellers. For Low-Cost Store purchases, how could there be a margin for paid media?

A primary supply channel seems to be incineration. Literally. 

Amazon plans to offer “returnless resolutions,” which means keep the crap and they’ll pay you back. 

Amazon won’t send those low-cost items back to sellers. Anything returned will be “liquidated, donated, or disposed of by Amazon rather than shipped back.” 

But Wait, There’s More!

Peacock’s Multiview feature will let users jump between three different livestreams on Election Night. [The Verge

A radio station in Poland has replaced all its journalists with “virtual characters created by AI.” [Adweek]

Of course, Russian psyops used post-hurricane disinformation to divide Americans. [Axios]

You’re Hired

YouTube brand vet Jake O’Leary has joined Instagram as global head of marketing. [Adweek]

Dentsu promotes Stephen Kiely to CEO of Tag Americas. [release]

Related Stories

Must Read

Programmatic

Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps

By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.

Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
Chrome privacy sandbox

PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

Gaming

The In-Game Ad Market is Expanding, One SDK At A Time

In-game ad platform Gadsme released a new SDK for non-Unity game engines. It’s the latest example of in-game ad platforms expanding SDK support in a quest for more premium inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Publishers

What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
AdExchanger Commerce

Why Mondelez Piloted A Shopper Marketing Test Between Albertsons And Fetch

“I always said, I think we need to change our title, because it’s not the old school shopper marketing,” said Anne Martin, director of shopper marketing for Mondelez International, which owns Oreo, Ritz, and a variety of other snacks.

Brand Safety

Forget The FUD, Now DoubleVerify Wants Advertisers To Get Back Into The News

Even brand safety companies think news blocking has gone too far. DV is exploring ways to help advertisers support legitimate news and just hired its first-ever head of news.

Popular

  1. Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
    Chrome privacy sandbox

    PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

    There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

  2. AdExchanger Content Studio

    Streaming Reach Is Still No Match For Linear

    In the age of streaming services, it’s easy to overlook the enduring power of linear TV. But even though platforms like Netflix and Hulu have captured a significant portion of the market, traditional television still reaches a massive and valuable audience.

  3. Daniel Avshalom, VP Media, Zoomd
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Advertisers, Brace Yourselves: The Era Of Paid, Ad-Free Social Media Is Here

    With the growing number of social media users paying for a premium and often ad-free service, how can marketers engage these audiences?

  4. Comic: The Attribution Game
    AdExchanger Commerce

    Learning To Love And Let Go Of Attribution Models

    Here’s an uncomfortable question for any data-driven advertiser: Is there a good way to measure and attribute marketing campaigns?

  5. Eb Adeyeri, VP Paid Social & Partnerships at Jellyfish
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    CAPI Isn’t A Band-Aid For Cookie Deprecation. It’s An Essential Solution

    Despite Chrome’s cookie deprecation turnaround, a comprehensive CAPI strategy remains crucial for brands advertising on Meta, LinkedIn and Snap – yet many advertisers are dragging their feet. Why the reluctance?