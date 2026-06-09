Home Daily News Roundup Don’t Hate, Communicate; Trading Up And Out
Daily News Roundup

Don’t Hate, Communicate; Trading Up And Out

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

Hey, Chief

There’s been a major downgrade, if not borderline disappearance, of the CMO role atop many top brands. 

But the job is morphing, not going away. 

Take Hinge’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Tamika Young, who insisted on adding the “comms” element to her remit when she was promoted last year, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“It’s not just about engagement metrics or advertising campaigns anymore,” Young said. “You’re looking to build trust with these audiences, and a lot of that really stems from the messaging.” 

The communications job once existed on the periphery, but has taken on more importance in recent years. Companies like Uber and Hasbro have bumped up comms leaders to presidents and CEOs of whole business units. While Gap, Chanel, Peloton, State Farm, Accenture and Reddit have all recently hired their first-ever communications chiefs. 

When Chanel named Ruth Warder, a PR agency vet, as its first global comms chief last year, it cited her skills managing “an increasingly complex and fragmented communications landscape.”

Comms professionals are also adept at anticipating how marketing campaigns could misfire. So by promoting them, instead of comms cleaning up the mess, they are tasked with preventing brand mishaps.

Hot Desking

Speaking of the C-suite.

The Trade Desk’s corner offices are starting to look like a revolving door. 

Last week, the company announced it had settled on Nick Olmstead as CFO who will join in July. He’s the third CFO in the past calendar year (not counting two separate interim CFOs). 

Now The Trade Desk is on its third CRO in a year, too. Anders Mortensen, who started in January this year, departed after seven months on the job,  Adweek reports. He had taken over after the departure of Jed Dederick, a long-time TTD leader (and its representative to the Google ad tech antitrust courtroom). The new CRO, Vivek Kundra, is moving over from the COO role. 

Another C-suiter, strategy chief Samantha Jacobson, joined OpenAI (a connection investors likely view as a good thing for TTD), while former CMO Ian Colley now holds the same position at healthcare-focused DSP DeepIntent. 

The shuffling also doesn’t count important exec departures like Jud Spencer and Ben Sylvan, previously TTD’s VP of data partnerships and now head of connected media at Keurig Dr Pepper. 

Three board members have also left since March. 

Shop O’Clock

RFP? More like RFT (Request For TikTok).

Over the past year, TikTok has gained traction as a “named channel with a committed budget” in RFPs. This puts TikTok more squarely alongside the likes of Amazon and Walmart, Digiday reports – and for good reason. Brands with $30 million or more in annual revenue saw 97% year-over-year growth on TikTok Shop, and a nearly 80% increase in transaction volume.

TikTok – especially TikTok Shop – offers lower CPMs than other social news, according to Shamsul Chowdhury, SVP of paid media at Zeno Group. Plus, it reaches a younger audience.

Acadia, an agency that manages Amazon and Walmart strategies for mid-market and enterprise brands, has seen three RFPs in the past six months that specifically name TikTok Shop. That had never happened before.

“This is the start of a signal,” says Acadia CEO Jared Belsky.

The next step is to figure out who should be in charge of a brand’s TikTok Shop: the agency or in-house marketers.

But Wait! There’s More!

ChatGPT ads have reached the UK – but in order to see personalized ads, users have to opt in. [Digiday

Artists (and marketing creatives) are making “anti-slop” art to rebel against AI. [The Guardian

Meanwhile, AI might be shielding millions of working Americans who struggle to read at a functional level. [Axios

Marketing consultancy Accenture Song acquires creator marketing agency Whalar for an undisclosed price. [Adweek]

You’re Hired!

Kantar hires Martina Suess Cromer as SVP of North America marketing and head of global brand and communications. [Adweek]

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

Marketers Are Getting Used To AI In The Ad Stack

Marketers and media buyers are gradually getting more comfortable talking about ad campaigns they’re testing on large-language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Marketers

For Video Publishers, Performance And AI Go Hand In Hand

In Connected TV Ad Land, proving performance is the priority for video advertisers. To drive more demonstrable reach and results, publishers are trying to expand their reach while wringing more data and AI features into their offerings. 

ad tech infrastructure

Independent Ad Tech Is Reframing Itself Around Cloud Hardware

Nowadays, programmatic vendors, and SSPs in particular, are carving new paths of differentiation based on their type of adoption of cloud infrastructure.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Marketers

Ad Performance Hinges On Kicking Fragmentation’s Butt

As performance takes center-stage in more advertising discussions, demands to solve fragmentation and cruddy measurement are reaching a fever pitch.

AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
PODCAST: The Big Story

AI Off The Rails

A word of caution to digital advertising companies, as they go all in on AI algorithms: They need to build these solutions with ownership, governance and accountability from the start – or AI could sink them with a single mistake.

square Headshot of Mohammad (Moe) Chughtai, global VP of strategy & partnerships at MiQ, against an orange and yellow gradient background
CTV roundup

Better Attribution Makes Live Sports A Performance Play

To squeeze the most juice out of their live sports campaigns, many marketers are adopting programmatic buying and marketing mix modeling, both of which are also drawing more advertisers to the digital live sports cornucopia.

Popular

  1. square Headshot of Mohammad (Moe) Chughtai, global VP of strategy & partnerships at MiQ, against an orange and yellow gradient background
    CTV roundup

    Better Attribution Makes Live Sports A Performance Play

    To squeeze the most juice out of their live sports campaigns, many marketers are adopting programmatic buying and marketing mix modeling, both of which are also drawing more advertisers to the digital live sports cornucopia.

  2. ad tech infrastructure

    Independent Ad Tech Is Reframing Itself Around Cloud Hardware

    Nowadays, programmatic vendors, and SSPs in particular, are carving new paths of differentiation based on their type of adoption of cloud infrastructure.

  3. Gaming

    Roblox Opens Up Advertising To Kids Under 13

    Roblox is making its under-13 audience available to advertisers for the first time. And it named youth-focused ad marketplace SuperAwesome as its exclusive advertising partner for under-13 users.

  4. AdExchanger's Big Story podcast with journalistic insights on advertising, marketing and ad tech
    PODCAST: The Big Story

    AI Off The Rails

    A word of caution to digital advertising companies, as they go all in on AI algorithms: They need to build these solutions with ownership, governance and accountability from the start – or AI could sink them with a single mistake.

  5. Marketers

    Ad Performance Hinges On Kicking Fragmentation’s Butt

    As performance takes center-stage in more advertising discussions, demands to solve fragmentation and cruddy measurement are reaching a fever pitch.