Home CTV Roundup Here’s What You Missed At Programmatic IO New York’s CTV Panel
CTV Roundup

Here’s What You Missed At Programmatic IO New York’s CTV Panel

By

SHARE:

If you didn’t happen to watch the main stage of AdExchanger’s Programmatic IO New York this week, then you missed a great (albeit way too brief) conversation about CTV’s programmatic progress.

On Monday afternoon, I was joined by Nicolle Pangis, VP of advertising at Netflix; Liane Nadeau, chief investment officer at Digitas; and Jamie Power, SVP of addressable sales at Disney. Our chat revolved around how quickly the rate of programmatic innovation has accelerated within just the last year.

For Netflix and Disney, that evolution has been especially rapid.

Netflix, of course, started their own ad offering three years ago and only just launched their proprietary ad suite in April. According to Pangis, their focus is now on creating more “optionality for buyers,” which includes new partnerships with major DSPs and more flexible ways of delivering targeting and measurement data.

Similarly, Disney has seen huge growth in programmatic buying. Over the last few months, Power has oft repeated the surprising stat that 70% of Disney’s biddable transactions were tied to an upfront commitment this year. She also told Programmatic IO’s audience that the company’s inventory is now connected to over 35 DSPs and recently unified its entire tech stack, so ESPN is now buyable on the Disney ad server as well.

But for Nadeau, at least, acceleration in CTV programmatic has also brought with it a lot of fragmentation. That’s a “very real concern” for brand clients of Digitas, in no small part because introducing more layers and more steps in between a buyer and seller also introduces more fees.

“They’re thinking about, ‘How do I manage all of these dollars now going to not only all the networks, but also all the CTV providers?’” Nadeau said.

Which brings me to what felt like the most important takeaway from the panel, on both the buy side and the sell side: Programmatic, in Nadeau’s words, is “not a strategy” in and of itself. Marketers still must think about how they want to find and engage their consumers, which doesn’t necessarily have to include programmatic transactions – especially if it’s not being done for a well-thought-out reason.

“Programmatic is a pipe,” added Pangis, who also said the channel shouldn’t be considered a “race to the bottom.”

Instead, she said, “it should give us much more opportunity to be much more creative and strategic as an industry, because it just gives us all more tools.”

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Mastercard’s Media Network; Meta Mines AI Interactions For Data

“We want to make sure that we’re not replicating a broadcast linear experience and that we are optimizing for a world of streaming with everything we do,” concluded Power.

 

Must Read

Former FTC commissioner Alvaro Bedoya speaks to AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff at Programmatic IO NY 2025.
Technology

Advertisers Probably Shouldn’t Target Teens At All, Cautions Former FTC Commissioner

Alvaro Bedoya shared his qualms with digital advertising’s more controversial targeting tactics and how kids use gen AI and social media.

Analysts

Wall Street Turned Against Ad Tech – But May Learn To Love It Again

What can pureplay ad tech companies do to clean up their rep on the Street?

CTV

AppsFlyer and Roku’s New SRN Integration Will Shed Light On CTV Campaign Impact

Roku and AppsFlyer announced the launch of a new self-reporting network (SRN) integration between both companies, which will allow mobile app advertisers to more effectively measure their streaming video campaigns

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google antitrust

DOJ v. Google: How Judge Brinkema Seems To Be Thinking After Week One

Where the DOJ v. Google ad tech antitrust trial stands after one week’s worth of remedies arguments.

Platforms

Swish, A Company That's Bringing Programmatic to Product Sampling, Announces Seed Funding

Swish, a startup that partners with retailers to provide product full-size CPG samples to people doing their grocery shopping online, announces $2.3 million in seed funding.

antitrust

DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture

Court is back in session. And the fate of  the open internet is in the balance.

Popular

  1. CTV

    AppsFlyer and Roku’s New SRN Integration Will Shed Light On CTV Campaign Impact

    Roku and AppsFlyer announced the launch of a new self-reporting network (SRN) integration between both companies, which will allow mobile app advertisers to more effectively measure their streaming video campaigns

  2. Analysts

    Wall Street Turned Against Ad Tech – But May Learn To Love It Again

    What can pureplay ad tech companies do to clean up their rep on the Street?

  3. Advertiser

    US Tariffs Are Changing The Playbook For Canadian Advertisers

    Since the Trump administration first threatened a 25% increase in import tariffs on Canadian goods in February, The Great White North’s sentiment towards its southern neighbor has been decidedly less neighborly.

  4. Brian Chap, CEO & Founder at Tech Recipes
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    How To Keep Agencies Honest On Principal Media Deals And Avoid Unaccountable Arbitrage

    Principal-based buying isn’t inherently bad. When incentives are aligned, clients get more precision and speed than traditional agency models often allow. The issue isn’t the mechanism; it’s the incentives.

  5. Marketers

    Advertisers Need Easy Access To DSPs – But AI Is Changing What That Access Looks Like

    Mike Hauptman, co-founder of AdLib, discusses the company’s evolution and how AI is changing the future of both AdLib and ad tech as a whole.