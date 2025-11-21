Home Content Studio Closing The Sound Gap: Why Audio Deserves A Bigger Place In The Omnichannel Mix
AdExchanger Content Studio

Closing The Sound Gap: Why Audio Deserves A Bigger Place In The Omnichannel Mix

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Larry Linietsky Principal Global Audio BD Amazon DSP

Take a moment to think about how your day sounds. Maybe you start with the sound of your alarm, followed by a quick news briefing from your smart speaker while you scroll through emails. Your favorite podcast keeps you company during your commute. Your to-go playlist helps you get in the zone at the gym.

Sound is everywhere. It fills the in-between moments, fuels our routines and connects us emotionally in ways that no other medium can. Yet, for all that time and attention we give to audio, ad dollars haven’t kept pace. This is what I call the “sound gap,” the persistent disparity between the time consumers spend listening and the investment advertisers make in reaching them. For more than 30 years, I’ve dedicated my career to closing the sound gap. Now is the time.

The sound gap is real

Across streaming music, podcasts, audiobooks and live radio, listeners are spending more hours with audio than ever before. Americans are spending three hours and 50 minutes per day listening to audio, according to Edison Research’s Q2 2025 Share of Ear report. Of this, two hours and 26 minutes are ad-supported. That’s nearly 64% of all audio time, which presents a significant opportunity for brands and advertisers.

And yet, when you look at ad budgets, audio’s share is still stuck in the single digits. According to eMarketer, audio accounts for only 4.5% of total US media ad spend.

For years, audio has been hard to measure, harder to attribute to success (e.g., sales) and difficult to fit into the frameworks advertisers use to optimize their omnichannel campaigns.

That’s changing, but it needs to change faster.

Audio has been the underdog

For a long time, the tools for understanding audio performance lagged behind those of display, search or video.

Unlike visual formats, audio doesn’t have clicks or view-through rates. Audio’s influence is often heard, not seen. That has made it tricky for marketers who rely on omnichannel dashboards that measure attention in pixels, taps and add-to-carts.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: The Crawling AI
Daily News Roundup

From Creators To Haters; BidSwitch Says ‘No More Free Scrapes’

The irony is that audio is one of the most personal, leaned-in and emotional environments brands can embrace. When a listener chooses a radio station or playlist to match their mood or a podcast they trust, they’re inviting sound into their most focused and intimate moments. That’s powerful, and it deserves better measurement to match its impact.

The industry is turning up the volume

Advances in first-party insights, privacy-safe attribution models and AI-driven creative are helping advertisers see the value of what they’ve long been hearing. Thanks to demand-side platforms, streaming audio platforms can now connect ad exposure to brand lift, shopping activity and even offline outcomes.

But the opportunity isn’t just about technology; it’s about mindset. Audio should be treated as a core pillar of the omnichannel mix, not an experimental add-on.

At Amazon Ads, we’ve partnered with leading audio services like Spotify, SiriusXM Media and iHeartMedia to help advertisers meaningfully reach audiences at scale and meaningfully measure the impact.

The audience has already leaned in. The moments of connection are already happening. The only thing missing is the advertising investment to match it.

Closing the sound gap

It’s time for the industry to ask: Are we truly meeting consumers where they are?

Right now, hundreds of millions of consumers are listening, often for hours a day. Brands have a rare chance to earn attention in a space that feels personal, not intrusive.

The challenge ahead isn’t creating more noise; it’s bringing more intention to how we use sound in the advertising mix. This means:

  • Investing to reach audiences where they are spending a significant amount of time.
  • Championing better measurement standards that capture audio’s full-funnel impact.
  • Collaborating across platforms and agencies to make audio more accessible, accountable and creative.

When we close the sound gap, we won’t just elevate audio advertising; we’ll elevate omnichannel advertising, turning moments of listening into moments of measurable, genuine connection.

Because in a world full of distractions, sometimes the most powerful message is the one that you’re already hearing.

Must Read

Programmatic

Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

Comic: Always Be Paddling
Platforms

Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

influencer creator shouting in megaphone
Platforms

Agentio Announces $40M In Series B Funding To Connect Brands With Relevant Creators

With its latest funding, Agentio plans to expand its team and to establish creator marketing as part of every advertiser’s media plan.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
AI

Google Rolls Out Chatbot Agents For Marketers

Google on Wednesday announced the full availability of its new agentic AI tools, called Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor.

Commerce

Amazon Ads Is All In On Simplicity

“We just constantly hear how complex it is right now,” Kelly MacLean, Amazon Ads VP of engineering, science and product, tells AdExchanger. “So that’s really where we we’ve anchored a lot on hearing their feedback, [and] figuring out how we can drive even more simplicity.”

Betrayal, business, deal, greeting, competition concept. Lie deception and corporate dishonesty illustration. Businessmen leaders entrepreneurs making agreement holding concealing knives behind backs.
ad tech earnings

How PubMatic Countered A Big DSP’s Spending Dip In Q3 (And Our Theory On Who It Was)

In July, PubMatic saw a temporary drop in ad spend from a “large” unnamed DSP partner, which contributed to Q3 revenue of $68 million, a 5% YOY decline.

Popular

  1. Comic: Always Be Paddling
    Platforms

    Omnicom Allegedly Pivoted A Chunk Of Its Q3 Spend From The Trade Desk To Amazon

    Two sources at ad tech platforms that observe programmatic bidding patterns said they’ve seen Omnicom agencies shifting spend from The Trade Desk to Amazon DSP in Q3. The Trade Desk denies any such shift.

  2. Programmatic

    Wall Street Wants To Know What The Programmatic Drama Is About

    Competitive tensions and ad tech drama have flared all year. And this drama has rippled out into the investor circle, as evident from a slew of recent ad tech company earnings reports.

  3. AI

    Havas Isn’t Just Funding This AI Research Platform – It’s Also Using The Product

    Havas Health implements Vurvey’s human-trained AI model to better understand its clients by developing synthetic AI personas.

  4. Michael Kaminsky, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Recast
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Truth About AI In Marketing Measurement: What Works, What Doesn’t And What It Costs You

    When it comes to complex techniques like media mix modeling, the field is awash with false promises about the benefits that AI can offer.

  5. CTV

    Why CTV Startup Vibe Is Dropping Resellers In Favor Of “Certified Supply”

    Add Vibe.co to the list of CTV ad platforms that are kicking supply-side resellers to the curb.