Home Commerce Criteo Says It’s Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears
Commerce

Criteo Says It’s Bullish On The Future, But The Market’s All Bears

By

SHARE:

Criteo stock dropped sharply on Wednesday morning after the company reported a decline in revenue in Q4 2025 compared to the year before. The company also reported a drop in the company’s take rate and profitability – net profit for Q4 2025 was $46 million, down from $72 million the year before.

Criteo is carrying an albatross around its neck, in the form of a forecasting downgrade as a result of two large retail media clients pulling back from their previous agreements. The pullbacks create a $75 million shortfall in Criteo’s projections this year, mostly frontloaded to the first half of the year.

Without that built-in forecast downgrade, Criteo’s core business would be growing at high single digits, CEO Michael Komasinski told AdExchanger the day before Criteo’s earnings report.

He predicted he and CFO Sarah Glickman would “have to do a good job explaining that to the market. So that investors can see that the underlying business is actually accelerating and that our transformation is on track.”

And it was a revelatory investor call. At least in the sense that Criteo has publicly noted that Uber Eats is one of the large retail clients that retracted its budgets. The other client had only been referred to anonymously as a “large retailer client.” However, Glickman errantly revealed to investors during the call (with an audible “Oh! I’m sorry!”) that the other retailer is Target’s Roundel.

Criteo’s core

Criteo may have gotten out over its skis, so to speak, when it first incorporated projections of spend commitments from Uber Eats and Target Roundel into its forecast. Without that, the business would be growing single-digits, which isn’t great but is a heck of a lot better than being underwater.

Criteo is also trying to manage a transformation project where there are reasons for great optimism. But Criteo must persuade investors there is a bridge to real monetization.

The obvious example is AI. Criteo has moved from a proof of concept to a more formal extended testing with an unnamed LLM partner. The LLM uses Criteo’s data feeds and recommendation engine to inform its product suggestions to users (who themselves have no idea the recommended product was informed by Criteo).

The company has a “parallel track,” Komasinski told AdExchanger, where it’s working with retailers and merchants to insert product recommendations into their own on-site or in-app shopping agents.

How Criteo monetizes these chatbot and LLM-based advertising products is unknown. There could be a data licensing deal, some performance fee or a more traditional ad CPM or CPC deal. As Chief Product Officer Todd Parsons told investors, Criteo is confident that that the monetization will materialize.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Amazon Has A Pitch To Pay Pubs; How Lax US Laws Enable Targeted Gambling Ads

Some of the ways Criteo’s recommendations are incorporated into an LLM are “organic” rather than paid media, which is a completely new type of placement for Criteo, he said.

“The experimentation now is focusing on making sure the discovery works better,” he said, “and we know the monetization will come right after that.”

On the other hand, none of those AI products have immediate material upside. In the sense that, the cumulative AI products are incorporated into the company’s revenue forecast at about $0. (To be fair, Criteo has learned hard lessons about projecting revenue a year or more ahead.)

But AI isn’t the only potential growth channel.

CTV is one of the fastest-growing online ad markets, and Criteo has relatively little business there, Komasinski told investors. The company is moving into CTV as well as social media, with partners like Meta, which is adding video formats to its Criteo integration in 2026. While most of Criteo’s ad business is growing slowly, if at all, year over year, Criteo’s partnership spend with Meta is increasing at double-digit rates quarter over quarter. And, currently, only 37% of Commerce Go! (its AI-based dynamic allocation product) customers extend to social media, he said, so there’s room for growth.

Investors like shiny new objects like AI and CTV, but they don’t like what can show up in the balance sheet.

To paraphrase multiple investors: “What’s the deal with the take rate?”

Usually, Q4 has Criteo’s strongest take rate. But it was down in 2025.

As Criteo grows into social media and CTV, those upper-funnel channels carry lower take rates than sponsored product ads on a retailer’s own site, Komasinski answered.

The dynamic makes sense, but again investors are being asked to accept some unfavorable trends that will weigh on the bottom line over the next year or two, while monetization in these higher-growth channels hopefully catches up.

Holding the line on Criteo’s take rate would mean sticking to its central business of serving sponsored products on retailer sites and retargeting in an ad network. Those are down-funnel, direct response campaigns. And according to Komasinski, only 15% of Criteo’s retailer customers use the ad tech to extend to off-site ads.

Pushing those retailer clients into new channels will mean lower take rates, as Criteo expands from purely direct response to more branding and full-funnel campaigns, he said. “However, there’s clearly more scale there.”

Tagged in:

Related Stories

Must Read

Commerce

Wizard Commerce Launches An AI Shopping Agent To Make Magic of Ecommerce Madness

What people need is an independent agent that peers across retailer and is entirely focused on ecommerce services. At least that’s the conclusion driving Wizard Commerce, a personal shopping agent that emerged from beta on Wednesday.

Programmatic

OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

Green sage leaves with purple hues
CTV

Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform

Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A robot and human and, colored pink, reach out toward each other against blue background
CTV Roundup

AI Made A Record Play During Super Bowl LIX

Putting aside Bad Bunny’s halftime show, AI companies stole the spotlight on Super Bowl Sunday, from Anthropic and OpenAI to Salesforce and Meta.

Marketers

For Super Bowl First-Timers Manscaped And Ro, Performance Means Changing Perception

For Manscaped and Ro, the Big Game is about more than just flash and exposure. It’s about shifting how audiences perceive their brands.

Los Angeles, California - 26 February 2023: Reddit social media platform displayed on smart device
Platforms

Reddit’s Ad Biz Is Up, But Its Stock Is Way Down

Reddit reported on Thursday $690 million in ad revenue for Q4 2025, a 75% YOY increase. But the company’s stock is down 38% over the past month.

Popular

  1. Programmatic

    OOH Is Getting New Rules For Categorizing Venues In Programmatic Buys

    The OAAA’s new content taxonomy introduces new subcategories that OOH media owners can use to classify their inventory in OpenRTB bid requests.

  2. Comic: Gen AI Pumpkin Carving Contest
    AI

    IAB’s New AI Regulations Give Advertisers A Starting Point – But Plenty Of Questions Remain

    The IAB’s new framework aims to standardize when AI in ads should be disclosed, but a lot is still left up to interpretation.

  3. AI

    LiveRamp’s Q4 Earnings Defy Wall Street’s SaaS Skeptics

    An emerging consensus among Wall Street investors, based on the earnings reports of companies like Meta and Alphabet, is that subscription software is on the way out. LiveRamp, which reported its Q4 earnings on Thursday, is staring straight down the barrel of this conventional wisdom.

  4. Greg Smith, Founder and CEO of StreamVantage
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    Cleaning Up CTV Supply: A Publisher’s Guide To Reducing Ad Fraud

    When it comes to managing fraud, there are four steps CTV publishers should take to remove bad actors from the supply chain.

  5. Green sage leaves with purple hues
    CTV

    Say Hello To SAGE, The Latest Agentic AI Platform

    Agentic AI is gaining popularity as a tactic for media buyers and sellers striving to simplify workflows, including in streaming TV advertising. Ad measurement firm iSpot introduced SAGE, an agentic AI platform with a “ChatGPT-like interface” that media buyers can use to generate campaign planning ideas.