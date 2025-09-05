Comic: Revenge Of The Data Nerds

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: Ad Tech BBQ
Judge Mehta’s Remedies For Google’s Search Monopoly Won’t Cure What Ails Publishers
Remedies in the federal search antitrust case against Google landed with a thud earlier this week. Most publishers and ad industry pundits were sorely disappointed.
Conversion APIs Are Becoming Table Stakes – But Not All Brands Have Bought In
CAPI integrations have moved from a nice-to-have to a necessity for anyone operating within walled garden environments. Now they’re laying the groundwork for an outcomes-driven ad ecosystem.
The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion
Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.
How A For-Profit College Is Using CTV Ads To Win Over New Students
The American College of Education partnered with performance TV company MNTN to better reach its audience of adults seeking higher education.
Critics Say The Trade Desk Is Forcing Kokai Adoption, But Apparently It’s Up To Agencies
Is TTD forcing agencies to adopt the new Kokai interface despite claims they can still use the interface of their choice? Here’s what we were able to find out.
Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets
Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.
OPINION: On TV & Video
KERV Is Betting On Interactive, Shoppable Video As More Than Just A Novelty
The technology that underpins interactive video platform KERV Interactive has a colorful origin story. It was created by an inventor named Andrew Welch, who previously devised the functionality that allows TV meteorologists to move weather and storm graphics around on green screens. Welch licensed the patent to ABC, NBC and CBS for their news broadcasts. […]
Comscore Debuts A Way To Turn Consumer Profile Data Into ID-Free Audiences
Comscore’s new AI-based initiative allows data providers to convert ID-based datasets into ID-free audience segments, helping advertisers target audiences with improved accuracy and privacy.
OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking
The 7 Traits Every Ad Tech Leader Needs To Thrive In The Age Of AI
We spoke to a score of ad tech leaders to uncover seven competencies essential for the success of the next generation of ad tech leadership.
