Comic: Ad Tech BBQ

2026 will be a massive year in sports, and the race is on for advertisers to reach sports viewers.

There’s no shortage of sports programming options, with everything from major global tentpole events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Winter Olympics to nonstop NFL action, college football and basketball, NBA/WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, the PGA, horse racing and even NCAA Wrestling.