Comic: Ad Tech BBQ

The Media And Retail Deals Behind The Peppa Pig Franchise Expansion
Peppa Pig is everywhere. Whether or not you have children, you likely know the little girl pig from the kid’s cartoon show. But the Peppa media franchise is just getting started.
Critics Say The Trade Desk Is Forcing Kokai Adoption, But Apparently It’s Up To Agencies
Is TTD forcing agencies to adopt the new Kokai interface despite claims they can still use the interface of their choice? Here’s what we were able to find out.
Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets
Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.
The IAB Tech Lab Isn’t Pulling Any Punches In The Fight Against AI Scraping
IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur didn’t mince his words when declaring unauthorized generative AI scraping of publisher content “theft, full stop.”
Here’s Who’s Testifying During The Remedy Phase Of Google’s Ad Tech Antitrust Trial
Last week, the DOJ and Google filed their respective witness lists and the exhibit lists for the remedy phase of the ad tech antitrust trial. Lots of familiar faces!
MX8 Labs Launches With A Plan To Speed Up The Survey-Based Research Biz
What’s the point of a market research survey that could take weeks, when consumer sentiment is rollercoasting up and down every day? That’s the problem MX8 Labs aims to tackle.
How A For-Profit College Is Using CTV Ads To Win Over New Students
The American College of Education partnered with performance TV company MNTN to better reach its audience of adults seeking higher education.
Magnite Is Making Pause Ads Available To Buy Programmatically
Magnite is making a play for pause ads. On Tuesday, the advertising platform announced the introduction of pause ads into its SSP.
ROAS? Nah. The Home Depot’s All About ROMO
Enough with the ROAS obsession. It’s time for a smarter approach to measurement that focuses on more than short-term objectives, says Melanie Babcock-Brown, VP of media and monetization for Orange Apron Media, The Home Depot’s retail media network.
From Upfronts To Endgame: Navigating 2026’s Sports Advertising Market
2026 will be a massive year in sports, and the race is on for advertisers to reach sports viewers.
There’s no shortage of sports programming options, with everything from major global tentpole events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2026 Winter Olympics to nonstop NFL action, college football and basketball, NBA/WNBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, the PGA, horse racing and even NCAA Wrestling.