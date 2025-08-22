Comic: Retail Media Walled Gardeners

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Comic: AI Slop
Why Big Brand Price Increases Will Flatten Ad Budgets
Product prices and marketing budgets are flip sides of the same coin. But the phase-in effects of tariffs, combined with vicissitudes of global weather and commodity production, challenge that truism.
The IAB Tech Lab Isn’t Pulling Any Punches In The Fight Against AI Scraping
IAB Tech Lab CEO Anthony Katsur didn’t mince his words when declaring unauthorized generative AI scraping of publisher content “theft, full stop.”
Here’s Who’s Testifying During The Remedy Phase Of Google’s Ad Tech Antitrust Trial
Last week, the DOJ and Google filed their respective witness lists and the exhibit lists for the remedy phase of the ad tech antitrust trial. Lots of familiar faces!
MX8 Labs Launches With A Plan To Speed Up The Survey-Based Research Biz
What’s the point of a market research survey that could take weeks, when consumer sentiment is rollercoasting up and down every day? That’s the problem MX8 Labs aims to tackle.
Investors Sour On Programmatic After The Trade Desk Fumbles A Question About Amazon
When The Trade Desk sneezes, ad tech catches a cold.
The LG Ads Legal Saga Continues With A Fresh Suit, This Time Against Kroll
Alphonso co-founder Lampros Kalampoukas is suing Kroll for allegedly undervaluing the company by nearly $100 million to aid LG Electronics in a shareholder dispute.
TvScientific To Charge Advertisers Only If A Campaign’s Desired Outcome Happens
TvScientific really wants digital marketers (and their wallets) to open up to the idea of CTV as a performance channel. So, the CTV ad platform unveiled a cost-per-outcome model to emphasize its confidence in CTV ads leading to conversions.
How Kargo And The Ad Council Are Trying To Make Pause Ads Happen
For all of Ad Tech Land’s excitement about new and emerging CTV-specific ad formats, many commercial brands are still hesitant to try some of these new formats for themselves.
AI Marketing Platform Bluefish Raises $20M In Series A Funding
Bluefish helps advertisers track and optimize how they show up in an LLM’s search results. Its latest funding will expand its team and product suite.
