A weekly comic strip from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem...
Must Read
TV Data Company EDO Launches Solution To Make Linear TV Buys Smarter, More Accountable Magna: Digital Ad Spend Resilient In 2020 Despite Turmoil IAB Tech Lab’s Project Rearc Chugs Along On Open Standards, But The Browser Makers Are Wildcards How Epsilon Is Future-Proofing For The Loss Of Online Identifiers A Potential New Crew Could Bring A More Diverse POV To The W3C The Taboola/Outbrain Merger Is Off – Here’s Why Will Apple’s Deadline Extension Change How Developers Get Ready For IDFA Changes In IOS 14? Live Industry Updates: Droga5 Cuts 7% Of Staff In United States; BuzzFeed Ends Salary Reductions Why Apple’s SKAdNetwork Could Spur Ad Fraud In IOS 14»
Comic: Media Buying 2020
Add a comment