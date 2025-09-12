Comic: Grading Your Own Homework

Enjoy this weekly comic from AdExchanger.com that highlights the digital advertising ecosystem …
Must Read
Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing
Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.
Meta Has New Tools For Brand And Performance Goals, With A Focus On AI (Of Course)
Meta is rolling out Reels trending ads, value rules beyond just conversions, upgrades to Threads and pixel-free landing page optimization.
Google Search Ads 360 Adds Criteo As First On-Site Retail Media Supply Partner
Criteo announced a partnership with Google Search Ads 360 (SA360), Google’s enterprise search advertising platform, making Criteo the first third-party vendor to integrate with Google for on-site retail media supply.
Minute Media’s Latest Acquisition Brings Automated Content Creation To Its Online Sports Video Network
As display falters, Minute Media is acquiring AI tech that cuts longer-form video content and full-length games into bite-size clips.
With GAM Going Direct To Buyers, SPO Is The New Normal
GAM’s dinner with ad agencies sparked speculation that Google is preparing to spin off its bundled SSP and ad server as a remedy to its ad tech monopoly. But Google says it’s just part of the trend of SSPs going direct to buyers.
Google’s Proposed Fix To Its Ad Tech Monopoly Is At Odds With The DOJ’s Remedies
Late Friday evening, Google filed its proposed remedies to its ad tech monopoly to District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema, and unsurprisingly, they’re rather mild – and very different from what the Department of Justice is looking for.
Popular
Health Care DSP DeepIntent Sells $637 Million Majority Stake To PE Firm Vitruvian Partners
Private equity firm Vitruvian Partners backs DeepIntent with $637 million bet on programmatic privacy-compliant health care ads.
OPINION: The Sell Sider
Transaction IDs Can Reduce Auction Duplication, But A Fair Market Requires Some Duplication
Transaction IDs can benefit the ecosystem, but not if they result in information asymmetry. Solutions need to be found that reduce bad duplication but do not reduce bid density.
The Record CCPA Fine Against Healthline Should Be A Wake-Up Call For Publishers
Add digital health and wellness publisher Healthline to the growing list of companies hit with fines under California’s privacy law.
CleanTap Filters Out ‘Sorta CTV’ Placements Before Buyers Can Bid On Them
CleanTap, an ad tech startup launched by the founder of Method Media Intelligence, wants to separate the wheat from the chaff in CTV by serving as a curation layer between DSPs and SSPs.