Home AI Vibe.co Hopes Its AI Tools Will Help Bring Back The Wacky Local TV Ad
AI

Vibe.co Hopes Its AI Tools Will Help Bring Back The Wacky Local TV Ad

By

SHARE:

Self-serve CTV ad platform Vibe.co offers small and midsize businesses (SMBs) the opportunity to create and run their own ads on streaming services.

Now the startup has its sights set on alleviating another pain point for SMBs by developing AI features that don’t take a computer science degree to navigate.

After all, the average SMB owner doesn’t have time to “prompt and re-prompt and iterate” in ChatGPT, Vibe.co CEO Arthur Querou told AdExchanger.

On Tuesday, Vibe.co announced its new suite of four different AI-powered features – including one, Vibe Studio, which can instantly generate video ads based on a business’s Google Maps page.

The return of local TV ads

When a user enters the name of a business available in Google Maps, Vibe Studio, which is free to use, pulls in information and assets related to the business, including its phone number, logo, website URL, promotional photos and even customer reviews.

Less than a minute later, the tool produces a 30-second ad spot consisting of an image slideshow, contextually relevant background music, AI-generated voice-over narration and a QR code. Users can download the video as is or edit each component directly on the Vibe Studio page.

The idea behind Vibe Studio is to prove to small business owners that making ads doesn’t require a “massive creative team” to execute, Querou said.

“Some of our clients just shoot their ads on their iPhone, and that’s more than good enough,” he said. “People like genuine people, and highly crafted ads can very often feel non-genuine.”

Start your performance engines

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Revenue "Sharing" (starring Marck Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai)
Daily News Roundup

Nightmare On Affiliate Street; Exploring Search Crevices

After the ad spot is ready to go comes the real challenge: getting it onto CTV platforms.

On Google Ads, a professional plumber, for instance, can easily target people who are searching for plumbing-related terms in their local area, said Querou. But “when it comes to TV, it’s a bit different [and] a bit hard to understand,” he said. “Like, ‘OK, what channel should I target? Which audiences?’”

To help SMB owners overcome this potential choice paralysis, the new Vibe AI Assistant feature makes specific recommendations on relevant keywords, customer personas, channels and delivery time slots, all based on a client’s stated campaign goals and ad budget.

From there, Vibe.co’s newly rebuilt performance engine, Vibe IQ2, can make real-time bidding decisions based on which impressions it determines will deliver the strongest performance.

According to Querou, cost per conversion has dropped significantly with IQ2 compared to the previous version of the tool. A client that might have spent $80 per conversion, for example, would now be spending between $15 and $20.

Finally, there’s Vibe Connect, a publisher platform that allows broadcasters and streaming services to make their CTV inventory available to SMBs who use Vibe’s platform to create ads.

Along with Vibe Studio, these features are intended to be “real life use cases of AI,” according to Querou – in contrast to so-called innovative technology that’s primarily implemented “just to please VCs.”

“It’s not chat-based or anything like that,” added Querou. “It’s really embedded into the product, and it’s something that’s actually usable.”

An easier-to-use CTV platform could also incentivize small businesses to get more creative with their ads – and perhaps even set the stage for a new generation of those iconically weird local TV spots everyone remembers from their childhood.

Querou seems down for that. “Be creative, have fun and please bring back the wacky commercials,” he advised.

Related Stories

Must Read

Publishers

Freestar Is Taking The ‘Baby Carrot’ Approach To Curation

Freestar adopted a new approach to curation developed by Audigent that gives buyers a priority lane to publisher inventory with higher viewability and attention scores than most open-auction inventory.

Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
Online Advertising

IAB Tech Lab Made Moves To Acquire Prebid In 2021 – And Prebid Said No

The story of how Prebid.org came to be – and almost didn’t – is an important one for the industry.

Programmatic

Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps

By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Welcome to the Cookie Complaint Department
Chrome privacy sandbox

PAAPI Could Be As Effective For Retargeting As Third-Parties Cookies, Study Finds

There’s been plenty of mudslinging in and around the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. But the Protected Audiences API (PAAPI) maybe ain’t so bad, according to researchers at Boston University.

Gaming

The In-Game Ad Market is Expanding, One SDK At A Time

In-game ad platform Gadsme released a new SDK for non-Unity game engines. It’s the latest example of in-game ad platforms expanding SDK support in a quest for more premium inventory.

Publishers

What Publishers Need To Know About Floor Pricing

At Tuesday’s Prebid Summit, a panel of publisher and pub tech execs shared tips for how publishers can get the most out their flooring strategies.

Popular

  1. Programmatic

    Discover Wiped Out MFA Spend By Following These Four Basic Steps

    By implementing the anti-MFA playbook detailed in the ANA’s November report, brands were able to reduce the portion of their programmatic budgets going to made-for-advertising sites to about 1%.

  2. Analysts

    Smartly And Flashtalking Lead The Pack In Forrester’s 2024 Creative Ad Tech Wave

    Forrester is ranking vendors for the breadth of their capabilities over those with point solutions. And the “jacks of all trades” are in the lead.

  3. Comic: Header Bidding Rapper (Wrapper!)
    Online Advertising

    IAB Tech Lab Made Moves To Acquire Prebid In 2021 – And Prebid Said No

    The story of how Prebid.org came to be – and almost didn’t – is an important one for the industry.

  4. PODCAST: The Big Story

    The Curation Debate

    We discuss the rise of curation in programmatic buying and the current backlash. Is curation an ad network with new window dressing? And will it save or undermine the open web?

  5. AdExchanger Content Studio

    It’s Time For A Smarter Approach To Measuring Supply-Side Signals

    For years, the pervasive uncertainty surrounding cookies pained publishers.

    DSPs used cookies to reach defined audiences without meaningful involvement from publishers. This dynamic disintermediated publishers, disconnecting them from their ability to drive better results for advertisers through their robust understanding of their site’s experiences, contexts and audiences.