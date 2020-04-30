IAB: Ad Buyers Pausing Campaigns Rises To 37%

Geotargeting has emerged as a popular tactic during the pandemic, with a slight uptick in brands saying they planned to increase both national and local geotargeting.
“This is an outgrowth of the nation coming back piece by piece,” Cohen said. “There areas of the country that are disproportionately affected.”
The flight of the sports budgets
With live sports canceled or postponed, there’s been much speculation on where those dollars will go.
Buyers with sports budgets (45% of total respondants) usually spend about one-quarter of their marketing on sports, the IAB found.
One-third of those buyers have reallocated sports budgets to other types of non-sports content.
And esports leveled up, as 19% of sports buyers’ shift 11% of their budgets there.
But some of those dollars are remaining unspent for now, with four out of 10 buyers saying they have moved one-quarter of their sports budgets to 2021, while 43% of their sports budgets would not be reallocated at all.
Although buyers may be hesitant right now – wondering what live sports in an empty stadium might feel like, for example – Cohen predicts that those unspent dollars could end up going toward sports by the end of the year.
“My hypothesis is that the back half of this year will see sports demand unlike what we’ve seen in quite some time,” he said.
Rethinking news publication budgets
A minority of buyers who normally advertise on hard news have stopped spending against it.
Of the 40% of buyers who said they normally advertise on news, just over half said their budgets were unchanged. Another quarter had increased their spend on news.
But 18% of regular news advertisers are blacklisting it temporarily, while 4% of news advertisers are loosening their restrictions.
Advertisers buying next to news seemed to be taking a more active role in revamping their messaging and KPIs, perhaps in response to any perceived adjacency issues or a desire not to look opportunistic.
Brands who advertised next to news were also more likely to have changed their messaging during the pandemic, with 62% of respondents changing messaging compared to just 49% of brands who didn’t advertise next to news content.
Advertisers choosing to buy next to news were also more likely to say they were changing KPIs or tactics during this time. Twenty-nine percent of brands who placed media next to hard news were changing KPIs, compared to 21% of buyers who didn’t buy next to news.