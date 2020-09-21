When The Future Is A Question Mark, With Ebiquity’s Jed Meyer

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Planning for 2021? Break out your blindfolds and your dartboards. This week on AdExchanger Talks, Ebiquity’s North America lead, Jed Meyer, discusses how marketers are handling the uncertainty of this moment.

“The theme you hear from our broad client base is the need to be more agile and to be more responsive,” Meyer says. “In the early days of the pandemic, the premium among all advertisers was looking for flexibility amid the uncertainty. They didn’t know if this was going to last for a few weeks or a few months. We’ve gotten out of that and now brands are adjusting.”

One big example of adjusting is advertisers booking less media far in advance. Brands still want the flexibility afforded by short-term media planning.

But first-tier inventory such as tentpole events, sports sponsorships, takeovers and custom engagements, are still being booked early in guaranteed deals.

“From a negotiating point of view, the publishers still have a fair amount of influence to control that [premium] inventory,” Meyer says. “When you move outside those environments, that’s when you get more flexibility and the ability to be more optimistic.”