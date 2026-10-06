Home AdExchanger Talks Value Over Volume, With NYT’s Courtney Glaze
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

Value Over Volume, With NYT’s Courtney Glaze

By Photo of Allison Schiff

SHARE:
Courtney Glaze, VP, revenue operations, The New York Times
A podcast interview with Courtney Glaze VP, revenue operations

Most publishers add SSPs like insurance. More partners means more demand and more demand means more competition for every impression.

Or so the thinking goes.

But at The New York Times, every ad tech partner has to earn its place in the stack, says Courtney Glaze, VP of revenue operations, on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

“We’re really looking for partners rather than incremental transactions,” she says. “It’s not demand for demand’s sake.”

In 2019, the newspaper pulled open programmatic advertising from its mobile app over concerns about load times and messing with the reader experience. Four years later, in 2024, it brought programmatic back to its app – but on more controlled terms.

When Glaze joined from Vox Media shortly after programmatic was reinstated, The New York Times had a short list of demand partners with only limited access to its portfolio, which includes Cooking, Games, Wirecutter, The Athletic and more than 40 podcasts.

The partner list has grown since, but only very selectively, including an agreement earlier this year to use Magnite as its preferred SSP for in-app private marketplace deals.

“We are evaluating if tools and demand are duplicative or incremental, if they integrate cleanly with the rest of our stack and whether the value justifies the tax,” she says, “both the cost and the operational burden.”

For example, Glaze says, The New York Times is seeking partners who can help support its programmatic strategy in the context of its entire business, “not just the incremental yield from an individual impression.”

Which is why it’s measuring ROI against more than just advertising yield, Glaze says. Acquiring subscribers, lifetime value, audience development and the reader experience all factor in. And that means being intentional about when to lean into open market demand and when it might be better to go direct or create a PMP.

“That doesn’t mean we leave revenue on the table casually,” she says. “It means we’re just deliberate and thoughtful about where open demand makes sense.”

Also in this episode: How The New York Times uses first-party data to anchor its programmatic strategy, the unglamorous AI use cases that are quietly making rev ops better, the delicate art of introducing ads to The Athletic’s famously loyal fan base and Glaze’s secret competitive streak.

For more articles featuring Courtney Glaze, click here.

Tagged in:

Must Read

CTV

New WBD Report Makes The Case For Getting The Measurement Basics Right

Warner Bros. Discovery has a new white paper analyzing the data and methodologies of five top video measurement providers: VideoAmp, iSpot, Comscore, Innovid and Samba.

Monopoly Man looks on at the DOJ vs. Google ad tech antitrust trial (comic).
ad tech antitrust

Google And The DOJ Filed Their Proposed Final Judgments In The Ad Tech Case – Here’s What They’re Still Arguing About

Google and the Department of Justice filed the next round of paperwork that will determine what Google’s punishment will look like in the ad tech antitrust case.

Digital Out-Of-Home

T-Mobile Brings Its Mobile Data Exclusively To Vistar To Scale Up DOOH Targeting

Advertisers can now use Vistar to activate both off-the-shelf and custom audiences built on T-Mobile’s first-party location and app data.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Privacy

Apple Has Far-Reaching Plans To Block Hundreds Of Programmatic Data Companies From iOS

Apple’s WebKit crackdown appears to extend well beyond The Trade Desk, putting hundreds of ad tech, data and identity vendors on a mysterious, dynamically updated block list.

Josh Reed, Zoom's VP of brand and content, speaking at AdExchanger's Programmatic IO event in New York City (September 28, 2006)
programmatic io

Zoom’s Marketing Challenge Is That It’s Too Well Known For Its Own Good

Zoom has 99% unaided brand awareness, which sounds great on paper. But there’s a catch: Most people still think it’s just a video-call app.

Agencies

Why Agencies Think They Shouldn’t Own Agentic AI Tools Or The Data Used To Build Them

Agencies are differentiating their tech stacks by building custom agentic AI tools for their clients. And they’re rethinking owning those AI tools – particularly since licensing them creates new revenue streams.

Popular

  1. Apple’s Latest Operating System Blocks The Trade Desk From Serving Ads On Safari
    Platforms

    Apple’s Latest Operating System Blocks The Trade Desk From Serving Ads On Safari

  2. Apple Has Far-Reaching Plans To Block Hundreds Of Programmatic Data Companies From iOS
    Privacy

    Apple Has Far-Reaching Plans To Block Hundreds Of Programmatic Data Companies From iOS

  3. Who Will Stand Up For The Open Web?
    Display

    Who Will Stand Up For The Open Web?

  4. Why Agencies Think They Shouldn’t Own Agentic AI Tools Or The Data Used To Build Them
    Agencies

    Why Agencies Think They Shouldn’t Own Agentic AI Tools Or The Data Used To Build Them

  5. Amazon Ads And The Amazon DSP Get An Agentic Rebrand
    Platforms

    Amazon Ads And The Amazon DSP Get An Agentic Rebrand