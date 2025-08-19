Home AdExchanger Talks The Science (And Art) Of Scaling Native Ads
The Science (And Art) Of Scaling Native Ads

Priti Ohri, CEO & co-founder, Advertible
Whether it’s sponsored content, advertorials, content recommendation widgets, branded content or product placement, native advertising has been around for a long time.

But for a supply-side platform to deliver native ads on the open web that load quickly and look right everywhere is another beast entirely.

Which is one reason why native has long been “an untapped market” that only a few exchanges and SSPs have invested in, says Priti Ohri, CEO and co-founder startup Advertible, which describes itself as “native-as-a-service,” on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

Ohri launched Advertible in 2023 to make native easier for SSPs to activate at scale.

Creating a native ad unit is more complicated than a standard programmatic placement, Ohri says, because multiple teams and systems need to compose it on the fly.

Unlike a regular display ad or banner, native ad creative is dynamic, she says, composed of separate assets – headline, images, logo, caption – that are assembled and rendered in real time to fit varying sizes and styles across different publisher sites.

It’s a recipe for latency and lag.

“The rendering actually happens on the supply side, [because] no one’s sending through anything fully baked,” Ohri says. “Those assets then have to be delivered to the SSP, [and] not all SSPs have the capability to render, so they might pass it to another SSP, and that SSP will deliver it.”

Advertible aims to simplify that process by plugging into an SSP’s existing infrastructure and handling the layout adjustments automatically.

“There are thousands of publishers out there,” Ohri says. “So the ability to do all of this in real time becomes an exponential problem versus a one-plus-one kind of thing.”

Also in this episode: Why building community is just as important as building product, how Advertible is working its way into CTV, the confluence of AI and native and how Zumba helps with the work-life balance.

