The Move Toward Better Measurement

Moving-and-storage companies rely heavily on word of mouth. If a customer has a good experience, they’ll probably recommend the service to friends, family, colleagues or others.

But there’s only so much you can do to measure the marketing impact of word of mouth.

Piece of Cake Moving & Storage – if you live in New York, New Jersey, Miami or Los Angeles, you’ve probably seen their hot pink trucks – always asks new leads and customers how they found out about the company, and it also offers generous referral fees. People who recommend Piece of Cake get a 10% commission on the total cost of a completed move with no cap.

Still, it’s really difficult to measure the totality of earned media, says CMO Najah Ayoub on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

Beyond tracking referrals and including a “How did you hear about us?” question in the onboarding flow, Piece of Cake invests most of its time in creating a good customer experience.

Moving is usually a stressful, sweaty and logistically challenging process. Making it less awful (or even enjoyable) increases the chances of a positive review or personal endorsement.

“Word of mouth is huge for us, but it really starts with delivering a customer an amazing experience,” Ayoub says. “If the customer didn’t have an amazing experience, they’re not going tell people about how good the moving day was with Piece of Cake.”

Also in this episode: Piece of Cake’s hybrid MMM/MTA approach to attribution; developing a personality for the brand’s mascot, Pinky the Truck; and why Piece of Cake doesn’t buy programmatic media on the open web. Plus: Ayoub’s experience relocating more than 10,000 miles away from her home in Australia to New York City in 2018.