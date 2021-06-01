AdExchanger Talks: The Lowdown On LinkedIn Marketing Solutions With Product VP Gyanda Sachdeva

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

It’s fitting that Gyanda Sachdeva, LinkedIn’s VP of product management, found her first job as a financial analyst after grad school by reaching out to people on LinkedIn.

In 2010, Sachdeva joined LinkedIn and quickly rose through the ranks, from a senior associate focused on business operations to director of product management for LinkedIn’s premium subscription products.

A little under a year ago, she took charge of LinkedIn’s Marketing Solutions products, which Microsoft recently said brought in more than $3 billion in revenue over the past year. Monetization on LinkedIn has evolved a lot since the first display ads ran on the platform in 2005.

“Back in the day, we were all in on display advertising, and it took a pretty big shift internally to start thinking about how we use auctions to serve ads and also how we build mobile advertising products, because that was not a thing that existed back then,” Sachdeva says in this episode of AdExchanger Talks.

But the bigger shift, she says, is a bit meta.

“We used to think about LinkedIn as a set of people, a set of professionals … and sometimes they connect with each other – a resume database that’s very actively used by recruiters,” Sachdeva says.

“But that’s changed. It’s not just a network of profiles and connections; it’s gone on to become a professional community,” she says. “And that has created opportunities for brands to reach and engage with their customers.”

Also in this episode: Why agreeing to meet someone for a cup of coffee can change the course of your career; creating economic opportunity for students and recent grads trying to kick off their professional lives in the middle of a pandemic; LinkedIn’s marketing product vision and road map; and a rundown on LinkedIn’s new advertising products, including a feature that allows marketers to turn organic posts into paid media placements.