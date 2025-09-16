Home AdExchanger Talks Shifting Gears, With The CMO Of Genesis Motor America
PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

Shifting Gears, With The CMO Of Genesis Motor America

By

SHARE:
Amy Marentic, CMO, Genesis Motor America
A podcast interview with Amy Marentic CMO Genesis Motor America logo

Long before Michigan-born Amy Marentic got into marketing – today she’s the CMO of Genesis Motor America – she wanted to be an astronaut.

After graduating from high school, she went to the University of Michigan to study aerospace engineering. During her senior year, she met Colonel Charles Bolden, who piloted the Space Shuttle mission that deployed the Hubble Space Telescope in 1990.

The colonel asked Marentic what she wanted to do with her life, and she promptly responded, “I want to be an astronaut.”

“He looked at me and he said, ‘Well, being an astronaut is something you do once in your life, if you’re lucky,” Marentic recounts on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks. “You need a career to fall back on.”

She had a moment of panic, because she realized he was right.

That’s when she found her way to the aerodynamics department of Ford Motor Company, where she spent just over 28 years, starting as a product engineer for thermal aerodynamics systems engineering and eventually segueing into executive business and marketing roles.

“I got to use my aerodynamics degree,” Marentic says, “and I also got to work on cars, which still to this day inspire me.”

Watch this space

Today, she gets inspiration from analyzing data and translating it into insights to support marketing.

In March, she took the chief marketing role at Genesis North America, a luxury vehicle brand launched in the US in 2016 by South Korean automaker Hyundai. One of her top remits – and challenges – is to raise brand awareness for Genesis in the US market.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Daily News Roundup

The Penske And the Sword; Agents Of Chaos

To do that, Marentic and her team are working on a growth strategy to broaden the brand’s appeal with women and families. Women drive (pun intended, of course) the majority of consumer buying decisions.

“It started with the data,” Marentic says, “with the percentage of families that buy our vehicle versus the percentage of the segment that buys [SUVs in general], and we went from there.”

Also in this episode: Why programmatic is a key component of Marentic’s media strategy, how to approach measurement in a category where the manufacturer doesn’t own the direct customer relationship (the dealer does) and balancing the opportunity and risk of generative AI. (“We’re putting our toe in the water in a way that starts with efficiency,” Marentic says.)

Must Read

Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce

Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Meta Reels trending ads
Platforms

Meta Has New Tools For Brand And Performance Goals, With A Focus On AI (Of Course)

Meta is rolling out Reels trending ads, value rules beyond just conversions, upgrades to Threads and pixel-free landing page optimization.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
Commerce

Google Search Ads 360 Adds Criteo As First On-Site Retail Media Supply Partner

Criteo announced a partnership with Google Search Ads 360 (SA360), Google’s enterprise search advertising platform, making Criteo the first third-party vendor to integrate with Google for on-site retail media supply.

Publishers

Minute Media’s Latest Acquisition Brings Automated Content Creation To Its Online Sports Video Network

As display falters, Minute Media is acquiring AI tech that cuts longer-form video content and full-length games into bite-size clips.

Popular

  1. Rembrand merges with Spaceback
    ad tech M&A

    Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

    Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

  2. CTV Roundup

    What’s Next for Streamr.ai Now That It’s Been Acquired By Magnite?

    On Tuesday, Magnite announced it had acquired Streamr.ai, which specializes in developing AI-generated assets for small businesses to use in their CTV campaigns.

  3. A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
    Commerce

    Retail Media Is Starting To Come To Grips With The Fact That We All Know Nothing

    Retail media is entering what might be called its Socratic phase. The closer we to get to understanding an ad campaign’s real impact and business results, the clearer it is that we have no idea how this thing works.

  4. PODCAST: The Big Story

    AI-Driven Ad Tech Acquisitions

    From a $637 million PE acquisition of healthcare of a DSP to acquisitions of freshly minted startups, there’s been a flurry of ad tech deals this month. And they have one thing in common: AI.

  5. Keren Shlush, Head of Marketing, Zoomd
    OPINION: On TV & Video

    From Branding To Action: Best Practices For Using QR Codes In Performance CTV

    Concrete findings on how effective QR codes are at driving ad interactions are now available, and some industry best practices are emerging.