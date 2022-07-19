Programmatic is a priority for iHeartMedia.

Makes sense – iHeart has been on an ad tech acquisition tear. In the past three years, iHeartMedia has built its ad tech stack through the purchase of podcast analytics and programmatic advertising provider Voxnest, programmatic radio platform Jelli and programmatic audio marketplace Triton Digital.

In May 2021, iHeart launched a private marketplace for podcast campaigns built on the technology it had acquired from Voxnest.

Most “audio impressions can be planned, measured and purchased in an automated fashion,” says Gayle Troberman, iHeartMedia’s CMO, on this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks.

And iHeartMedia has found that engagement is generally better among audio listeners than video viewers.

“Applying data triggers and programmatically inserting the right spots into where you know your audiences are going to be – and doing that with the right amount of reach and frequency – you’re going to see results, because you have a more engaged audience,” Troberman says. “Audio just has this way of imprinting on the brain and driving higher recall.”

Also in this episode: Lessons learned from 16 years as Microsoft’s chief creative officer, COVID audio consumption trends, bringing live events to the metaverse and what it means to be a “hardcore Muppet fan.”