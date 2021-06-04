How TV Becomes The Hero Again, With RPA Chief Media Officer Jim Helberg

Subscribe to AdExchanger Talks on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud or wherever you listen to podcasts.

As addressable TV advertising gains steam, so too has excitement among agencies and marketers. This week on AdExchanger Talks, Jim Helberg, chief media officer at independent agency RPA, describes the progress so far and what he hopes to see next.

RPA’s clients see benefits in CTV that track closely with the efficiencies in digital programmatic. RPA can easily understand consumer behaviors, target audiences in the right need-state and connect individual ad exposures to conversions. The pain points often referenced for CTV – frequency management, fraud and transparency – are not major concerns for Helberg.

“Results vary by client and campaign, but overall I couldn’t be more pleased with where we are at this point in time,” he says.

Helberg’s big request of the industry at this stage is for media sellers to step up. We wants to see accelerated technology spending by the biggest broadcast and cable companies in order to increase viewership and create more addressable ad inventory.

“I really encourage everyone on the larger broadcast side to invest in this piece. It could be the return of a lot of revenues back into their systems,” he says. “What once was the power of large blunt objects in terms of audiences could now translate into the power of precision in a world of platforms we could never have even imagined. But that’s going to be driven by technology.“