Leadership In The Time Of COVID-19

Michael Katz, CEO of customer data platform mParticle, has led two companies through periods of crisis. During the 2008 recession, he was the president and founder of Interclick. Today he is CEO of customer data platform mParticle and responding to a new, rapidly unfolding global crisis of a very different kind.

In addition to the first-order priorities of protecting employees and customers in a scenario such as the spread of the coronavirus, he says startups have an opportunity to lead the way for a sector as a whole.

“You see not only new companies being created but you see market leaders pull away from the pack,” he says in this week’s episode of AdExchanger Talks, recorded on March 11. “Mostly because there is this flight to value and there is also a need for innovation. There is a need to do things better, faster, cheaper and the incumbents can’t meet that need.”

Also in this episode, Michael shares his current thinking on the CDP category. How mature is it?