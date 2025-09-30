Home CTV AppsFlyer and Roku’s New SRN Integration Will Shed Light On CTV Campaign Impact
CTV

AppsFlyer and Roku’s New SRN Integration Will Shed Light On CTV Campaign Impact

By

SHARE:

Mobile marketers often have a hard time determining the impact of CTV ads on their overall advertising strategy. But with the right signals in place, it gets a lot easier.

On Tuesday, Roku and AppsFlyer announced the launch of a new self-reporting network (SRN) integration between both companies, which will allow mobile app advertisers to more effectively measure their streaming video campaigns across all Roku platforms.

The integration expands upon the previous partnership between Roku and AppsFlyer, which was originally designed to support app install campaigns and only included data from Roku’s endemic and OneView-based video placements.

Now, however, inventory from the recently launched Roku Ads Manager will also be available to AppsFlyer’s users, who will be able to access Roku’s placements across a single measurement protocol.

AppsFlyer’s customers can also expect to get more improved signals from Roku’s graph of 90 million households, further improving coverage.

How the integration works

AppsFlyer’s SRN has been a key part of its product offering since the very beginning and was born out of early collaborations with Meta and Google.

Two years ago, however, AppsFlyer began retooling its integrations to be less based on Ad IDs, like IDFA and GAID, as the rate of audience overlap was beginning to shrink and result in lower overall coverage.

The new, more advanced SRN is instead rooted in probabilistic signals, like IP matching. It also allows AppsFlyer to both send and receive conversion signals from its partners, which, Director of Product Strategy Alex Yip said, is what makes SRNs a more “two-way street” compared to other conversion APIs (CAPIs).

In other words, AppsFlyer isn’t just receiving data from Roku; it can also send mobile activity like app installs, subscriptions and purchases to Roku’s own self-attributing network (or SAN, which is really just another term for SRN). That way, Roku can more accurately show those ads to audiences who are more likely to convert, said Roku Head of Ad Innovation Peter Hamilton.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

OpenAI Wants To Go ViralGPT; The Single-Site Shopper Agent

Furthermore, advertisers can track multitouch journeys in sequential order, allowing them more attribution information than a setup that’s based entirely on last-touch metrics can typically afford, said Yip.

The new integration is ultimately designed to appeal to mobile advertisers that are still experimenting with CTV, said Yip – not just in gaming but other verticals like fin tech, ecommerce, travel and even gambling.

To sweeten the deal, Roku is even offering additional incentives to get mobile marketers on board with CTV, including ad credits and budget matches for testing at scale, said Hamilton.

How mobile marketers benefit

Mistplay, a mobile app that allows users to earn gift cards for playing games on their phone, was one of the first companies to beta test the new integration earlier this summer. Although the company makes its money directly from game publishers, its marketing department is focused on user acquisition, said Mistplay VP of Consumer Marketing Noa Gutterman.

Since expanding its app from Google Play to iOS stores in May this year, Mistplay is now planning to make heavier investments into CTV. Although it’s still early days, Gutterman said the data from AppsFlyer and Roku’s integration will allow her to better communicate campaign effectiveness to company leadership, like the CFO and CEO.

“If I can prove the ROI, I can scale the budget; it’s just that simple,” said Gutterman. Which, in turn, allows her team to do more interesting things with its CTV advertising where both media buying and creative are concerned.

For example, Mistplay’s upcoming Q4 holiday campaign includes a special blooper-filled ad that will only appear on select channels. Using a bespoke promo code and increased signal attribution from AppsFlyer, the marketing team will be able to pinpoint exactly which new users download the app based on that specific ad compared to the rest of its placements.

“CTV used to kind of be like jumping into dark water feet-first and hoping you were going to be okay,” added Gutterman. “With this data integration and other advancements, now it feels like jumping into clear water.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
Google antitrust

DOJ v. Google: How Judge Brinkema Seems To Be Thinking After Week One

Where the DOJ v. Google ad tech antitrust trial stands after one week’s worth of remedies arguments.

Platforms

Swish, A Company That's Bringing Programmatic to Product Sampling, Announces Seed Funding

Swish, a startup that partners with retailers to provide product full-size CPG samples to people doing their grocery shopping online, announces $2.3 million in seed funding.

antitrust

DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture

Court is back in session. And the fate of  the open internet is in the balance.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
Data Privacy Roundup

FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

Popular

  1. antitrust

    DOJ v. Google: During Opening Arguments, The DOJ And Google Battle Over An AdX Divestiture

    Court is back in session. And the fate of  the open internet is in the balance.

  2. Comic: Gamechanger (Google lost the DOJ's search antitrust case)
    Google ad tech antitrust trial

    Here’s Who’s Testifying During The Remedy Phase Of Google’s Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

    Last week, the DOJ and Google filed their respective witness lists and the exhibit lists for the remedy phase of the ad tech antitrust trial. Lots of familiar faces!

  3. Inside the Stack

    How AI Helped Tatari Double Revenue Without Adding (or Losing) Staff

    Tatari CEO Philip Inghelbrecht explains how AI doubled revenue without adding staff, why direct deals beat programmatic, and why publishers must focus on data.

  4. Alex Sherman, CEO & Co-Founder, Bluefish
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Marketing In The Age Of AI Answers

    The fundamental shift from traditional search to AI chatbots has major implications for the entire marketing organization, says Bluefish CEO Alex Sherman. If brands want control over how they appear in AI search results, they must think about the content they feed to large language models.

  5. Ad Exchange News

    Facebook Finally Opens The Door To Third-Party Brand Safety Measurement

    After more than a year in beta, Facebook is letting advertisers use third-party vendors to manage brand safety on its platform. Facebook is putting a ring on its commitment to brand safety by adding a new badge for brand safety protection companies under its marketing partner program. DoubleVerify and OpenSlate are the first two verification […]