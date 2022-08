By AnnMarie Wills, CEO, and Co-founder of Leverage Lab

Our belief has always been that technology is a tool to help you reach your goals. You should always begin with your goals and use cases before exploring technology.

I was talking with a potential e-commerce/retail client the other day, trying to understand where they stand in the spectrum of going from data chaos to full data clarity as they attempt to build a more robust customer-centered journey. The more we were talking the more I realized they were focused on the wrong thing. They were chasing shiny new features and benefits of software to get a 360-degree view of the customer. That’s nice, but it’s not going to make your CEO or board of director’s happy when you can’t prove ROI. And, they were laying down significant money for this technology without realizing the challenges it may cause their team in the future and the missed opportunities they haven’t even considered.

That’s probably why marketers are feeling the squeeze on their investment decisions. Only 33% of marketers were satisfied with their investment, according to recent research in April conducted by Forrester. Just one percent felt it met current and future needs. We suspect most of these marketers jumped to purchase before mapping out their use cases or chose the wrong CDP platform for their long-term needs.

Building a customer-centered journey based on rich data across all platforms at every stage takes significant work. Stay diligent. Stay focused. Stay true to your goals. It’s worth it.

