Home The Big Story The US v. Google Witnesses Have Spoken – Now What?
PODCAST: The Big Story

The US v. Google Witnesses Have Spoken – Now What?

By

SHARE:

There’s a lot of billable hours behind this week’s lawyerly episode, from antitrust to IP infringement.

First, the Google antitrust trial in Virginia wrapped on Friday, September 27. The express case was emblematic of the Eastern District of Virginia, which is nicknamed the “rocket docket.”

AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff, who attended the opening of the trial and has been in touch with people close to the case, gives us the rundown on how the case concluded – and what will happen between now and the closing arguments on Monday, November 25.

Then, Senior Editor James Hercher turns over a stone, falls down a rabbit hole, and brings us along for this week’s podcast.

Last week, the IAB Tech Lab released its new OpenRTB spec, which had been adapted to communicate new information about ID bridging. But that new spec came with an asterisk – an IP infringement claim, which had been issued by Intent IQ.

After talking to both sides about this suit, and previous ones, he walks us through how ad tech’s innovations are debated in patent court. Combine ad tech jargon with legalese, and reading these documents is one heck of a ride. He dove into it – so you don’t have to. 

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

Publishers

TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Billups Launches Attention Measurement For Out-Of-Home

Billups, a managed services agency that specializes in OOH, is making its attention measurement solution and a related analytics dashboard available for general use.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria
Google antitrust trial

The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next

Just three weeks after it began, the Google ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is over. The court will now take a nearly two-month break before reconvening for closing arguments right before Thanksgiving.

Jounce Media's Chris Kane at Programmatic IO NY on Sept. 25, 2024.
Publishers

The Bidstream Is A Duplicative, Chaotic Mess – But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

Publishers are initiating more and more auctions – but doesn’t mean DSPs are listening to more bids, according to Chris Kane.

Publishers

Readers Are Flocking To Political News, Says WaPo – And Advertisers Are Missing Out

During certain periods this year, advertisers blocked more than 40% of The Washington Post’s inventory over brand safety concerns.

Popular

  1. Publishers

    TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

    Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

  2. Online Advertising

    Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

    An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

  3. Measurement

    As Lyft’s Media Network Matures, It’s Adding More Measurement Into The Mix

    Lyft’s media network has grown a lot in two years. On Tuesday, the rideshare company announced a new slew of partnerships to boost its measurement capabilities for ads across its network.

  4. US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, Alexandria
    Google antitrust trial

    The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Case Is Over – And Here’s What’s Happening Next

    Just three weeks after it began, the Google ad tech antitrust trial in Virginia is over. The court will now take a nearly two-month break before reconvening for closing arguments right before Thanksgiving.

  5. Jounce Media's Chris Kane at Programmatic IO NY on Sept. 25, 2024.
    Publishers

    The Bidstream Is A Duplicative, Chaotic Mess – But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way

    Publishers are initiating more and more auctions – but doesn’t mean DSPs are listening to more bids, according to Chris Kane.