The US v. Google Witnesses Have Spoken – Now What?

There’s a lot of billable hours behind this week’s lawyerly episode, from antitrust to IP infringement.

First, the Google antitrust trial in Virginia wrapped on Friday, September 27. The express case was emblematic of the Eastern District of Virginia, which is nicknamed the “rocket docket.”

AdExchanger Managing Editor Allison Schiff, who attended the opening of the trial and has been in touch with people close to the case, gives us the rundown on how the case concluded – and what will happen between now and the closing arguments on Monday, November 25.

Then, Senior Editor James Hercher turns over a stone, falls down a rabbit hole, and brings us along for this week’s podcast.

Last week, the IAB Tech Lab released its new OpenRTB spec, which had been adapted to communicate new information about ID bridging. But that new spec came with an asterisk – an IP infringement claim, which had been issued by Intent IQ.

After talking to both sides about this suit, and previous ones, he walks us through how ad tech’s innovations are debated in patent court. Combine ad tech jargon with legalese, and reading these documents is one heck of a ride. He dove into it – so you don’t have to.