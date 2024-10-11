Home The Big Story Is The Trade Desk A Hero Or Villain To Independent Ad Tech?
PODCAST: The Big Story

Is The Trade Desk A Hero Or Villain To Independent Ad Tech?

By

The Trade Desk has always positioned itself as an underdog and challenger, and the ad tech community has appreciated its stands against its Big Tech adversary, Google.

But since The Trade Desk is now a market leader in its own right, independent ad tech and publishers are learning what it feels like when The Trade Desk throws its weight around.

It’s one thing for The Trade Desk to decline to buy through Google’s open bidding; it’s another when The Trade Desk preferences some supply (SP500+, OpenPath), makes supply-path decisions that reroute traffic away from some publishers and SSPs or creates an alternative ID and has the power to encourage its adoption.

Ad tech leaders from Lotame CEO Andy Monfried to Viant COO Chris Vanderhook have complained on social media about The Trade Desk’s market dominance.

On this week’s podcast, we unpack some of the complaints against The Trade Desk and how its role is evolving in the independent ad tech space. How should The Trade Desk respond to its critics?

“Personally, I think The Trade Desk should lean in,” Senior Editor James Hercher says. When its actions frustrate its peers, he notes, it’s because The Trade Desk is making moves to clean up the programmatic ecosystem. “They’re cleaning up at last. That is going to materialize as frustration in the ecosystem, but it’s probably a good trend.”

Plus: An update on Google Chrome’s user choice mechanism and details from the front lines of Advertising Week New York.

 

Must Read

play button with many coins isolated on blue background. The concept of monetization of the video. Making money on video content. minimal style. 3d rendering
Marketers

Exclusive: Connatix And JW Player Merge To Create A One-Stop Shop For Video Monetization

On Wednesday, video monetization platforms Connatix and JW Player announced plans to merge into a new entity called JWP Connatix. The deal was first rumored in July.

Investment

HUMAN Raises $50 Million

HUMAN plans to build a deterministic ID from its tracking of more than 20 trillion digital signals per week across 3 billion devices, which will aid attribution for ecommerce.

attention metrics

Buyers Can Now Target High-Attention Inventory In The Trade Desk

By applying Adelaide’s Attention Unit scoring, buyers can target low-, medium- and high-attention inventory via TTD’s self-serve platform.

Advertiser

How Should Advertisers Navigate A TikTok Ban Or Google Breakup? Just Ask Brian Wieser

The online advertising industry is staring down the barrel of not one but two potential shutdowns that could radically change where brands put their ad dollars in 2025, according to Madison and Wall’s Brian Weiser and Olivia Morley.

Online Advertising

Intent IQ Has Patents For Ad Tech’s Most Basic Functions – And It’s Not Afraid To Use Them

An unusual dilemma has programmatic vendors and ad tech platforms worried about a flurry of potential patent infringement suits.

Publishers

TikTok Video For Open Web Publishers? Outbrain Built It.

Outbrain is trying to shed its chumbox rep by bringing social media-style vertical video to mobile publishers on the open web.

