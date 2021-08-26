The Big Story: Will The Stock Market Mint Ad Tech Millionaires?

The field of public ad tech and digital media companies is growing large – both in number of companies and their market value.

To help us untangle all of the M&A, IPOs and SPACs, Progress Partners Chief Operating Officer Domenic Venuto explains how investors approach the digital media and advertising sector.

One important tell for how a SPAC will fare: the experience and track record of the management team, Venuto said.

The former COO of Amobee and digital agency alum also explains why The Trade Desk’s business model and client base makes it the “golden child” of investors, and why Apple’s ATT had only a muted effect on Q2 earnings.

Bonus: With billions of dollars of value being created when these ad tech companies go public, is it minting a crop of ad tech millionaires? Or will the reality be more muted?

One important point to note is that most employees can’t immediately cash out their shares, Venuto said, which means the effect of these IPOs is still far from the horizon.