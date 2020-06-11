The Big Story: Rest, Recovery And Voter Suppression

America’s reopening is well under way, for better (Yay, economy!) or for worse. (Coronavirus cases are spiking across numerous states.)

Given the inconsistency with which the country is reopening – policies differ at the state, regional and even local levels – how should advertisers think about reengaging? Have no doubt – advertisers that went dark during the pandemic are certainly coming back, though not nearly at pre-COVID levels.

In this week’s episode, we’ll look at the considerations and challenges advertisers face as they switch ad spend back on.

There’s also a moral consideration. If COVID-19 cases are cresting in a state that’s reopening, should companies – depending on their business type – really be selling to customers at this time?

Also on this episode, the Trump campaign is on the defensive. Buffeted from all sides by his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and response to protesters fighting against racism, Trump’s campaign strategy has shifted.

We’ll examine how the Trump reelection campaign (appropriately nicknamed “the Death Star” by campaign manager Brad Parscale) is trying to gain the upper hand as the general election nears – and how the 2020 campaign differs from 2016.

One big new strategy: voter suppression. We’ll delve into the effort to discourage Biden supporters from getting to the booths in November.