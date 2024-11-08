Home Platforms Magnite’s CTV And Curation Businesses Are Both Growing Rapidly
Platforms

Magnite’s CTV And Curation Businesses Are Both Growing Rapidly

By

SHARE:

CTV advertising continues to drive significant growth for Magnite.

That’s all thanks to “increasing programmatic adoption by the industry’s largest players,” CEO Michael Barrett told investors on the company’s Q3 earnings call this Thursday.

Magnite’s CTV revenue after traffic acquisition costs (ex-TAC) rose to $64.4 million this quarter, up 23% year-over-year.

In Q1, CTV revenue grew 18% YOY and then growth slowed to 12% YOY in Q2, meaning that the growth rate has almost doubled quarter-over-quarter.

Meanwhile, Magnite DV+, which includes display, video, and other smaller formats like audio and OOH, contributed $85 million ex-TAC. That’s up 5% from the same period last year, but it’s also down from 7% YOY growth reported last quarter.

Overall, Magnite’s total revenue for Q3 grew 8% YOY to $162 million.

CTV Partnerships

Over the past few months, Magnite has scored a number of wins in its recent partnerships with Roku, Amazon Ads, French video provider TF1 PUB, and even United Airlines.

Magnite’s deal with Netflix was of particular interest to callers, although Barrett was careful not to discuss the specifics (“A lot of folks ask us a lot about Netflix to get a read-through on the Netflix ad business,” he said). Still, he anticipates the streaming service may become one of Magnite’s biggest customers in 2025.

Disney also recently agreed to a new multiyear agreement in October, which will expand Magnite’s purview to include more Latin American inventory, live sports like college football, and podcasts for ESPN and ABC News.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

You Think You Own That?; Patchwork Privacy, Meet AI

Along with Roku, Warner Bros. Discovery and Hulu, Disney represented one of Magnite’s fastest-growing accounts this quarter, with the majority of that growth coming from Magnite’s SpringServe ad server.

“​​There aren’t too many folks that [can say] we aren’t their primary programmatic partner,” Barrett noted, saying that the ultimate goal is “ride the maturation of programmatic” with these other companies.

Curation

There’s another hot new trend sweeping the advertising industry that Magnite is ready to get in on: curation.

While the company’s sell-side audience aggregation capabilities are still in their “early days,” according to Barrett, so far they appear to be successful at driving growth.

To that end, Magnite’s revenue from curating publisher audiences has already grown over 100% year-over-year, although Barrett did not disclose an actual dollar amount on the call.

He also cited last week’s Forrester Sell-Side Wave report, which awarded Magnite the highest score possible for curation and for its total current offering.

The reason that sell-side platforms haven’t completely taken over audience targeting, he said, is due to a lingering reliance on third-party cookies on the part of advertisers.

Once that completely goes away and the industry fully embraces first-party data, then “the signal loss goes away,” too, Barrett said. And Magnite will be there to partner with publishers and “participate in those economics.”

Related Stories

Must Read

Online Advertising

LiveRamp Outperforms On Earnings And Lays Out Its Data Network Ambitions

LiveRamp reported an unexpected boost to Q3 revenue, from $160 million last year to $185 million in 2024, during its quarterly call with investors on Wednesday.

Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
antitrust

Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

Publishers

NYT’s Ad And Subscription Revenue Surge As WaPo Flails

While WaPo recently lost 250,000 subscribers due to concerns over its journalistic independence, NYT added 260,000 subscriptions in Q3 thanks largely to the popularity of its non-news offerings.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Mark Proulx, global director of media quality & responsibility, Kenvue
Marketers

How Kenvue Avoided $3 Million In Wasted Media Spend

Stop thinking about brand safety verification as “insurance” – a way to avoid undesirable content – and start thinking about it as an opportunity to build positive brand associations, says Kenvue’s Mark Proulx.

Comic: Lunch Is Searched
alphabet

Based On Its Q3 Earnings, Maybe AIphabet Should Just Change Its Name To AI-phabet

Google hit some impressive revenue benchmarks in Q3. But investors seemed to only have eyes for AI.

Platforms

Reddit’s Ads Biz Exploded In Q3, Albeit From A Small Base

Ad revenue grew 56% YOY even without some of Reddit’s shiny new ad products, including generative AI creative tools and in-comment ads, being fully integrated into its platform.

Popular

  1. Comic: Summer of Programmatic
    Programmatic

    Programmatic Audio Is A Tough Market. So SoundCloud Is Leading With Display And Video

    To court new programmatic buyers, SoundCloud is now selling its display and video ads via open auction and private marketplace deals that combine multiple types of inventory.

  2. Google in the antitrust crosshairs (Law concept. Single line draw design. Full length animation illustration. High quality 4k footage)
    antitrust

    Google And The DOJ Recap Their Cases In The Countdown To Closing Arguments

    If you’re trying to read more than 1,000 pages of legal documents about the US v. Google ad tech antitrust case on Election Day, you’ve come to the right place.

  3. Advertiser

    How Dewar’s Uses Social Media – And Golf – To Target A New Generation Of Scotch Drinkers

    With signal loss on the rise, many advertisers are giving first-party data more of a shot. Not scotch whisky brand Dewar’s, though.

  4. Jim Spanfeller, CEO, G/O Media
    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Imagining A Post-Monopoly Era: The Future Of Publishing Without Google's Dominance

    A Google breakup could lead to a more fragmented market, with multiple smaller entities competing for ad space. This will almost certainly result in increased competition and higher ad rates for publishers.

  5. Advertiser

    Snapchat’s New Lead Gen Tools Help SMBs Seal The Deal With New Customers

    Snapchat probably isn’t the first thing you think of when you hear “CRM,” but Snap is trying to change that.