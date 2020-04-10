OpenX Adds Insurance Line For DSP Payment Defaults

With the current market trends, we know you’re concerned with getting paid for your earned revenue and not being subject to clawbacks for unpaid amounts from DSPs/buyers.
OpenX wants to ensure you feel a sense of security doing business with us. To that end, we’ve contracted with Euler Hermes to provide us with credit insurance for our DSP accounts receivable (A/R). Euler Hermes operates in more than 50 countries and insures over $1 trillion in exposure and is rated AA by S&P.
There are a few DSPs that are a low-enough risk, such as Google and Amazon, that were not included. However, we currently have approximately 87% of the balance of partners covered and are still working to the remainder covered, including international DSPs as well.
Our strong advice to you is to only work with exchanges that can indemnify you from clawbacks due to a DSP’s non-payment, otherwise, you risk losing your earned revenue. Simply looking more closely at a DSP’s creditworthiness is not an insurance policy. This is why we’ve contracted with Euler Hermes to insure 90% of our receivables.
Ask and require your partners to have A/R insurance
If they don’t, require something in writing from them to indemnify you from clawbacks
If they’re unwilling to indemnify you, consider moving your inventory to exchanges that do insure your earned revenue
We encourage you to reach out to your Revenue Manager or Business Development contact here at OpenX to learn more. We’re also able to pause specific DSPs with your approval, so feel free to discuss this option with your Revenue Manager. If you're not sure who your Revenue Manager is, please create an account management case in the OpenX Community.
We’re all in this together, so don’t hesitate to reach out with any questions.