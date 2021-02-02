Jeff Bezos Leaves Amazon After Record Year

Jeff Bezos is leaving Amazon in Q3 after a record 2021. He will move into a more strategic, executive chairman role. Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy will assume the role of CEO.

Jassy joined as a marketing manager (hey, AdExchanger readers!) in 1997 before rising to lead Amazon Web Services. He's been widely speculated as the frontrunner to succeed Bezos. Amazon's stock barely budged in after-hours trading -- going up less than 1% as of this writing.

Meanwhile, the pandemic created huge increases in Amazon's sales. Net sales rose 44% to $125.6 billion during Q4. For the full year, sales rose 38% to $386.1 billion.

Internationally, increased lockdowns in Europe contributed to a rise in ecommerce sales during Q4. And Prime Day, which Amazon moved to October since it was focusing on more essential deliveries during the earlier stages of the pandemic, also helped increase the rise in sales during Q4.

Amazon's "other" category, which primarily includes advertising, grew 66% year over year to $7.95 billion. That means Amazon added $3.17 billion in advertising revenue compared to the previous Q4, making it by far the fastest-growing revenue segment at Amazon.

One year ago, the "other" segment that includes advertising was the smallest segment of Amazon's six revenue lines. Now it's the fourth-largest, having surpassed physical store sales and subscription revenue. Back in 2015, Amazon moved Amazon Web Services out of its "other" category once it reached more than $4 billion in sales -- so perhaps a similar advertising-focused breakout is in Amazon's future.

Amazon video traction

Amazon -- which offers ad-supported streaming -- shared that the pandemic is increasing viewership. In the US, the San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals game in December attracted 11. 1 million total viewers. And Amazon Fire counts 50 million monthly active users globally.

This story is developing.