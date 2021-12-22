Campbell Soup’s New Sales Transformation VP On Testing Instacart’s Free Sample Ad Pilot

The campaigns reached thousands of people, Morale said, though she did not share a specific number. The relatively small subset of soup-buyers can be retargeted and tracked over time within Instacart. Campbell Soup followed up with customers who claimed the freebie, sending an email offering recipe ideas and other products.
“This is where Instacart really partnered with us. They were able to then help us identify these shoppers and retarget them,” she said. The brand can deepen its understanding of how to convert customers become “’Swanson broth-believers,’” a term they use internally.
Brands are accustomed to working with retailers across both sales and marketing. But ecommerce has collapsed the distinctions between representing the brand in media (a.k.a. marketing) and selling products to retailers and making sure the inventory keeps moving (sales).
Morale’s career trajectory is one example. She came up through marketing at Pepperidge Farms and at Campbell Soup for eight years, until she was promoted into a leadership role in the sales organization this year.
The two disciplines have different functions, but in retail they’re becoming more closely aligned.
“The lines are starting to blur,” Morale said.