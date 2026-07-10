IAS’ New CEO Takes The Helm At A Very Murky Time For Media Quality

What does it take to sell “media quality” in 2026 when AI is generating the content and helping place the ads?

That’s a question that Lidiane Jones, the newly appointed CEO of Integral Ad Science, will have to grapple with as she takes over from Lisa Utzschneider, who, it was announced earlier this week, is stepping down after more than seven years at the helm.

Jones is the former CEO of dating app Bumble. She also previously ran Slack after its acquisition by Salesforce and spent more than a decade in product roles at Microsoft.

Now, she’s bringing that experience to a company that wants to position itself not as an ad tech vendor but as a “deep tech company.”

“You need always-on verification to drive quality and trust for both advertisers and publishers,” Jones said. “The level of accuracy you need to do this at scale, and the amount of data IAS processes every day, is mind-boggling.”

Private equity firm Novacap acquired IAS last year for $1.9 billion, taking the company private in the process. There are a lot of benefits to getting off the public markets, said Utzschneider, who is shifting into a special advisory role on IAS’ board from now until the end of the year.

“It gives us room to run faster,” she said. “If you’re not tied to quarterly earnings, you can be a lot more aggressive.”

Once the transition is complete, Utzschneider will also advise Novacap on its portfolio companies more broadly. In addition to IAS, Novacap owns TV advertising company Cadent, as well as various technology, financial services, digital infrastructure and industrial businesses across North America.

Jones, three days in the job, and Utzschneider spoke with AdExchanger.

AdExchanger: The open web is in a weird and shifting place right now. It’s contracting. How do you grow in this environment?

LISA UTZSCHNEIDER: Our goal is to be wherever brands are running their digital advertising, not just on the open web. We have solutions at both the pre-bid and post-bid level, and we’ve built deep integrations across the open web with all the major DSPs, across the social platforms and into emerging channels like audio, gaming and LLMs.

Wherever brands want to connect with consumers, we intend to be there with our verification and optimization.

Speaking of large language models, IAS has hinted at AI partnerships coming soon, and OpenAI is the obvious assumption, although I know you’re not naming names. Zooming out, what does a verification layer inside of a chatbot actually measure?

LIDIANE JONES: Consumers are moving fast, and so we have to move faster so we can be where they are. That’s our guidepost for product innovation and the solutions we offer brands and publishers.

We’re already seeing agents and AI systems performing actions throughout the stack, whether that’s pre-bid or post-bid, and also publishing across many channels. The variables are different, but we still need to deliver trust. We have a great bench in terms of our technology strength and engineering talent, so there’s more to come.

But what I will say is that we want to be a trust infrastructure for the AI era.

On AI‑generated content more broadly, some vendors are leaning toward blanket blocking – DoubleVerify has its “slop stopper,” for example – while IAS takes a more contextual approach. Is DV wrong?

LU: When I speak with brands about generative AI, they’re very clear on a few things. Firstly, they care about how their brand shows up. They want their brand specs to be accurate. The red of Coke has to be the actual red of Coke, the font has to be the real Coke font.

And then they also care about ROI and outcomes.

Having a black-and-white definition of the quality of generative AI content today is very difficult. It’s more important to focus on the outcomes that the brands themselves are focused on.

LJ: Suitability is so nuanced by company and by brand. One of the things IAS has already built into our solutions is giving brands more control to communicate that nuance so we can represent their intent as accurately as possible.

What is IAS’ vision for AI agents?

LJ: There is a broad spectrum of AI agents, and we’re closely observing how consumers are engaging with them and when they’ll start to rely on agents more to act on their behalf.

We already have a sophisticated platform that can identify whether something is a person or not, and we’re looking at how we can use that technology to think about quality, about intent and about who an agent is representing. We think we’ve got a pretty good advantage to help brands on that front using the technology we already have.

I think we can all agree that things like viewability and fraud detection are – or should be – table stakes by now. Not to be facetious but, if that’s the case, what exactly is IAS selling?

LJ: The space is so complex. There’s the open web, social, walled gardens, CTV. Having an independent verification provider that allows brands to have consistent trust and quality across all of that will continue to be important and, I’d argue, becomes even more important as complexity increases with AI.

You could’ve made that same “this is all becoming commoditized” argument 10 years ago, and just look at how much this segment has grown over that time.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed.

For more articles featuring Lisa Utzschneider, click here.