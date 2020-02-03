Google Reveals YouTube’s Ad Revenue: $15B

YouTube drove $15 billion in ad revenue in 2019, according to Alphabet’s Q4 and FY results, released Monday. Read the release. This is the first time ever that Google has disclosed YouTube’s revenues.

YouTube’s ad revenues have grown at a brisk pace over the past three years, from $8.2 billion in 2017 and $11.2 billion the year after. Google will continue sharing its revenues on a “more granular basis,” said CFO Ruth Porat in a release.

Google’s total FY 2019 revenue was $161.9 billion, compared to $136.8 billion in 2018, up 18%.

More to come.