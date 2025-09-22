Home Inside the Stack Creative Strategies for Holiday Retail Success with TripleLift’s CMO Meredith Brace
Inside the Stack

Creative Strategies for Holiday Retail Success with TripleLift’s CMO Meredith Brace

By AdExchanger

SHARE:

In this episode of AdExchanger’s Inside the Stack podcast. Meredith Brace, CMO of TripleLift, sits down with our Head of Communities Lynne d Johnson to discuss strategic planning for the holiday season, informed by TripleLift’s Retail Media Guide. Learn about tips for early holiday prep, the importance of creative execution, and effective measurement approaches. Discover how brands can use key periods like Amazon Prime Day to test strategies that will maximize holiday campaign success.

Must Read

Chris Mufarrige, director, Bureau of Consumer Protection, FTC
Data Privacy Roundup

FTC Consumer Protection Chief: No Easy Answers On Privacy, ‘Only Trade-Offs’

Privacy isn’t black-and-white, says the FTC’s Chris Mufarrige, promising evidence-driven consumer protection cases under the Trump administration.

Publishers

How Encryption Keys Could Resolve The TID Furor

Rather than sharing universal TIDs that any DSP or curator can access, Raptive says publishers should instead share encrypted TIDs with an encryption key provided only to trusted demand-side partners.

Digital Out-Of-Home

Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
FTC Commissioner Mark Meador speaking at the NAD's annual conference in Washington, DC on Sept. 16, 2025. (Photo: Brian O'Doherty)
Federal Trade Commission

FTC Commissioner Mark Meador: ‘No Human Society Can Long Survive Without Consumer Trust’

Keeping American kids safe in what FTC Commissioner Mark Meador calls “an increasingly complex and fast-paced technological environment” is a top priority for the agency.

Comic: "Deal ID, please."
Commerce

Amazon Expands Its Programmatic Integration With SiriusXM

On Tuesday, Amazon DSP announced an expanded integration with satellite radio company SiriusXM.

Rembrand merges with Spaceback
ad tech M&A

Omar Tawakol Is Merging His AI Startup Rembrand With Spaceback

Rembrand announced that it’s merging with creative automation startup Spaceback to build a unified AI-powered platform for “content-based” CTV, digital video and display.

Popular

  1. CTV Roundup

    Three Predictions That Everyone At CIMM Thinks Will Be Fact By 2030 (And One They Didn’t)

    What will the ad tech industry look like five years from now? The audience at CIMM’s Summit earlier this week weighed in with their predictions.

  2. Scott Young, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Transmit
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    SSPs Are Facing Extinction – And Only Bold Differentiation Can Save Them

    SSPs are staring at their own demise. And it’s because, for over a decade, SSPs have positioned themselves as agnostic platforms.

  3. PODCAST: The Big Story

    What Ad Lawyers Are Saying About AI

    Advertising using AI-doctored images could spark legal issues if the images are misleading. Plus: the commerce reckoning.

  4. Digital Out-Of-Home

    Clear Channel Brings Mid-Flight Measurement To Its OOH Network

    Clear Channel will provide advertisers weekly, mid-flight reports on outcomes driven by its inventory in order to bring OOH measurement closer to the speed of digital.

  5. Amy Marentic, CMO, Genesis Motor America
    PODCAST: AdExchanger Talks

    Shifting Gears, With The CMO Of Genesis Motor America

    As the newly appointed CMO of Genesis Motor America, it’s Amy Marentic’s job to raise awareness for the luxury auto brand, which is fighting for market share against more well-known incumbents in the US market. To do it, she’s analyzing the data and working on a growth strategy to reach a largely untapped demo: women. Plus: Marentic’s unique origin story, from astronaut hopeful to chief marketer.