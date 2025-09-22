Creative Strategies for Holiday Retail Success with TripleLift’s CMO Meredith Brace

In this episode of AdExchanger’s Inside the Stack podcast. Meredith Brace, CMO of TripleLift, sits down with our Head of Communities Lynne d Johnson to discuss strategic planning for the holiday season, informed by TripleLift’s Retail Media Guide. Learn about tips for early holiday prep, the importance of creative execution, and effective measurement approaches. Discover how brands can use key periods like Amazon Prime Day to test strategies that will maximize holiday campaign success.