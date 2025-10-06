Can Programmatic Be Fixed? Yieldmo’s Mike Yavonditte Thinks So

Is programmatic really broken—or just in need of a reset?

In this episode of Inside the Stack, Yieldmo founder and CEO Mike Yavonditte joins AdExchanger head of communities Lynne d Johnson to unpack the misalignments between DSPs, agencies, and buyers that fuel inefficiency across the chain.

He makes the case for “radical control and radical transparency,” giving advertisers page-level insight before they place a bid. Yavonditte also champions the long-overlooked role of creative, arguing that brands are leaving performance lift on the table by sidelining contextual and design optimization.

He sees contextual targeting as one of the most effective ways forward in a world of signal loss, and introduces sentiment analysis as a new layer of brand safety.

Listen in as Yavonditte maps out a more accountable, performant future for programmatic—one where buyers experiment, invest in quality, and embrace transparency across the open web.