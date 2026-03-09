The Privacy ‘Zealots’ Were Right: Ad Tech’s Infrastructure Was Always A Risk

I’ve been saying for years that addressable advertising was a strategic mistake.

Not because targeting shouldn’t exist, but because building an ecosystem dependent on granular identity, location trails and behavioral signals was always going to create exposure we couldn’t fully control.

And if we’re being honest, the precision targeting story was oversold anyway. The industry sold a fantasy of surgical efficiency that independent research has continuously picked apart. Yet that narrative required massive data extraction to sustain itself.

The problem wasn’t advertising; it was the tech infrastructure we built to support it.

Now we’re seeing efforts by the US government to use that infrastructure for the exact type of surveillance digital advertising’s critics have long warned about. We should have seen this coming.

The warnings we dismissed

Credit should go to Johnny Ryan of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and Open Markets Institute, who has been a longtime critic of surveillance advertising.

Ryan has called real-time bidding “the largest data breach ever recorded,” arguing that the bidstream exposes location and behavioral data to a long chain of companies that most users have never heard of. The point he was making was that when you widely broadcast personal data, you don’t get to tightly control where it ends up.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties published research showing that RTB data could reveal the movements of military personnel. That revelation was a sober reminder that this isn’t just about shoe ads or conversion rates but structural exposure.

Online privacy advocate Max Schrems approached the issue from a different angle, but the underlying theme was similar. His work challenging EU-US data transfers focused on the reality that, once large pools of personal data exist, governments will try to access them. He has repeatedly argued that US surveillance law does not provide protections equivalent to EU fundamental rights – and EU courts agreed. His warning was about what happens when infrastructure and state power intersect.

Check My Ads has spent the past few years forcing these conversations into places where consequences actually happen: congressional hearings, bipartisan investigations and structural reforms like the AMERICA Act. The organization moved the debate out of industry panels and into the rooms where decisions actually get made.

For a long time, much of the ad tech industry waved off these criticisms as dramatic or anti-business. It was easier to frame critics as zealots than to examine whether the system itself carried embedded risk.

The context has changed

Now the Department of Homeland Security is openly exploring how “big data and ad tech” tools might support investigations.

I’ve spoken privately with people inside large companies over the last few weeks. Many of them are uncomfortable. They understand the reputational risk and how DHS’ interest in ad tech looks from outside our industry. They don’t want their company’s brand sitting next to a headline about investigative data tools.

At the same time, they’re hearing from leadership that staying engaged with the government is pragmatic. You don’t want to isolate the company from whoever currently controls procurement budgets or regulatory levers.

This tension reveals something important: In our industry, incentives shape behavior more than public statements or well-meaning buzzwords ever do.

We’re in a period where government authority feels more aggressive than maybe ever in our lifetimes. But accountability seems to be in short supply. Meanwhile, any public challenge to industry leadership draws retaliation. And government enforcement actions shift depending on the party in power.

If that’s the environment we’re in, then it’s not alarmist to ask what happens when that same authority has access to infrastructure that maps behavior, movement and relationships at scale.

Can we honestly say those capabilities won’t be stretched?

And do we really believe the industry will stand up to government overreach if it means lost revenue or regulatory exposure?

It’s time to admit the truth

At the end of the day, ad tech built systems that collect far more data than necessary and distribute that data widely because it was profitable. We justified this by telling ourselves it’s just advertising. We convinced ourselves that anonymization and boilerplate compliance language were sufficient guardrails.

But what happens when our lives and our civil rights – and those of our loved ones – might be at stake?

Critics said the architecture itself was the issue. Instead of listening thoughtfully, we got defensive.

They weren’t arguing that every ad executive wanted to enable surveillance. They weren’t trying to kill advertising. They were pointing out that once a system exists, it doesn’t stay neatly confined to its original use case.

We didn’t want to hear it because the system was generating revenue and the precision narrative was convenient.

But Ryan, Schrems and Check My Ads weren’t zealots; they were right.

And we were wrong to dismiss them. Now, it’s time we say that plainly.

"Data-Driven Thinking" is written by members of the media community and contains fresh ideas on the digital revolution in media.

