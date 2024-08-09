The 2024 Olympics Is A Reminder That Appointment TV Is Alive And Well

This summer, the world has been glued to their screens for the Olympics. Traditionally, these events have been synonymous with appointment TV, where viewers gather around the television to tune in at specific times.

And we’re seeing that this draw persists today. The opening ceremonies alone drew in nearly 29 million US viewers – the most since 2012.

In today’s fragmented media landscape, where viewers can access content on a multitude of platforms, maybe we needed a reminder of the power of live, must-see TV.

Appointment TV and live sports: An enduring connection

Live sports inherently attract a large, diverse and engaged audience. The Olympics, with its global appeal, spotlights this by drawing in many demographics from around the world. The unique nature of live sports, where the outcome is uncertain and in real time, creates a sense of urgency and excitement that prerecorded content often lacks.

The enduring appeal of extended live sports like the Olympics can also be attributed to the nostalgia and collective experiences they foster. For American viewers in particular, memories of iconic athletes like the “Miracle on Ice” hockey team in the ’80s, Dominique Moceanu in the ’90s, Michael Phelps in the aughts and 2010s, and Simone Biles over the last few years are vivid because the Olympics create a collective multigenerational viewing experience filled with anticipation and a shared sense of history.

This nostalgic experience results in higher viewership, longer watch times and more consistent audience retention. Despite media fragmentation, Nielsen data shows viewers still prefer live sports on TV. How consumers watch TV is only a topic of discussion within our industry. To the consumer, it’s all just TV.

Investments in sports by Peacock and Amazon Prime, including the recent record-breaking NFL Chiefs/Dolphins playoff game and acquisition of NBA TV rights, reflect the constant and lucrative draw of live sporting events.

This year, Peacock has been the exclusive platform for US-based viewers to watch every Olympic event. This gave the Paris Olympics several advertising advantages over other recent games. The time difference was more favorable for US audiences, and the location also generated interest. Additionally, full stadiums with enthusiastic crowds enhances the viewing experience postpandemic.

The evolution of sports programming

Understanding fragmentation is crucial for developing effective advertising strategies that can capture attention across different media and maximize reach. High-quality content like the Olympics provides advertisers with a competitive advantage by reaching large, engaged audiences and facilitating cross-platform scalability. Sports, and the thrilling moments they bring, also immediately place advertisers into the cultural zeitgeist and the water cooler conversation, even if the water cooler is on Zoom now.

Appointment TV also provides valuable data and insights into viewers’ behavior, preferences and engagement. Advertisers can analyze this data to optimize content delivery, tailor advertising strategies and enhance user experience. This data-driven approach fine-tunes future content and advertising strategies for expanded reach, making them more effective and targeted.

For instance, sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is an important spokesperson for Powerade. While activating media in and around events that Richardson runs in, how can they ensure that the audience they are reaching truly gets their brand message? Following this audience in an addressable way outside of the event is vital to maximizing campaign effectiveness and staying in the conversation.

Consistently delivering high-quality content helps advertisers build a loyal audience base. Viewers who associate a brand with high-quality content are more likely to recall and engage with that brand. Additionally, appointment TV allows advertisers to reach the ever-elusive “light TV viewer,” who may only turn on the big screen for major events.

Fueling the sports flywheel

The cyclical nature of high-profile sporting events provides advertisers with recurring opportunities to plan, execute and refine their strategies. With each iteration, they can build on previous successes, learn from past experiences and innovate. This rinse-and-repeat approach allows for continuous improvement and sustained competitive advantage.

The future of appointment TV in sports depends on content providers and advertisers adopting a consumer-first mindset, recognizing that anything on the big screen is TV. The 2024 Olympics are a reminder that appointment TV expands reach and fosters continuous engagement – a strategy replicable across events like the NBA Finals and Super Bowl. Harnessing data effectively is crucial for maintaining audience connections across platforms, maximizing every touchdown, slam dunk and gold medal moment.

“On TV & Video” is a column exploring opportunities and challenges in advanced TV and video.

