From Banners To Generative AI: How Two Digital Revolutions Redefined The Future Of Marketing

On October 27, 1994, I watched history unfold as the first-ever digital banner ads ran on HotWired.com. Roughly a dozen ads went live that day, catapulting the world of advertising into a new era.

As we mark the 30th anniversary of that monumental milestone, I can’t help but draw parallels between that moment and the flurry of new possibilities generative AI offers today.

When banner ads were introduced in 1994, the press and industry pundits proclaimed that this new approach to advertising was going to ruin the World Wide Web and kill creativity as we know it. Others were worried about their jobs. Sound familiar?

The naysayers couldn’t have been more wrong. Pushing that button 30 years ago enabled businesses to directly reach consumers on websites in a way that was previously impossible. We didn’t know it at the time, but we transformed advertising into an essential component of the internet economy. We fundamentally altered how companies approach brand awareness and customer acquisition.

In a similar way, generative AI represents a watershed moment in digital marketing. Banner ads may have introduced marketing’s holy grail targeting strategy – right person, right message, right time – but generative AI is catapulting marketing’s old tricks to new heights.

Data-driven revolution

Banner ads walked so generative AI could run.

Banner ads and generative AI thrive in environments rich with user data. They can use these insights to personalize experiences and improve results over time.

Banner ads introduced the concept of tracking user interactions. Clicking on a banner ad became the first measurable action that allowed advertisers to gather insights about user behavior. This data collection opened the doors for performance-based marketing, which is a major element of any integrated marketing campaign today.

Generative AI operates within a similar framework, but on a more sophisticated level. Since the start of the digital revolution, companies have acquired massive data sets that they now can use to inform and customize AI models. Many companies have access to the same AI models, so they only obtain a special advantage when they can train those models on specific data sets and get relevant, optimized outputs.

Enhancement of user engagement and experience

In 1994, banner ads changed the way users interacted with websites. No longer were users passive consumers of online content. They were active participants clicking on ads and being linked to new information, products or services. This engagement was critical in turning the web into a commercial space.

The banner ad also introduced the early concept of targeted digital experiences, where users could encounter ads relevant to their interests or activities on any given website.

Today, we have gotten better at targeting the right person at the right time.

Generative AI takes things one step further by achieving the right message at scale, too. It not only helps us develop the creative, but also scales marketing campaigns by automatically creating millions of iterations that can be used across multiple platforms.

Through chatbots, virtual assistants, AI-generated videos and even AI-driven customer support systems, consumers can engage with personalized, responsive content that is tailored to them in real time. With generative AI, we can create interactive, user-driven experiences in ways banner ads only hinted at in their infancy.

Ethical and practical challenges

But every revolution has its downsides.

The introduction of banner ads raised ethical questions about privacy, data collection and consumer manipulation. Users were often unaware that their clicks and interactions were being tracked for commercial purposes, leading to debates about consent, transparency and the fairness of targeted advertising. These debates continue today.

Generative AI faces a similar set of ethical challenges. The use of large data sets to train AI models raises questions about privacy, consent and the potential for bias in AI-generated content. Moreover, AI-generated deepfakes, misinformation and intellectual property concerns have sparked debates about the responsible use of the technology.

Regulatory bodies and tech companies are now creating frameworks to ensure AI technology is used ethically and transparently, just as they did with banner ads. Omnicom has established our own internal governing body to ensure we don’t put our clients or ourselves at risk, and we are quick to join industry organizations that address these concerns.

As our industry continues to explore how to use AI to evolve our tactics while honoring our ethics, it’s worth calling out one difference between generative AI and more old-school approaches: Banner ad technology was mainly reserved for the ad tech experts, but generative AI is extremely accessible and easy for anyone to use. Democratization is a key differentiator for this digital revolution.

My advice is do not delegate generative AI to the realm of the creative departments. Rather, make these tools readily available across your entire organization to empower everyone from marketing to sales to product development to customer service.

When everyone in the organization has access, it will create a more cohesive ecosystem that will better inform marketing. And when the right message is delivered to the right person at the right time, then the final ingredient will fall into place: achieving the right outcome.

