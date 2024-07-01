Home Daily News Roundup Nobody Escapes The Amazon; Hollywood And Madison Avenue, Not Fast Friends
Daily News Roundup

Nobody Escapes The Amazon; Hollywood And Madison Avenue, Not Fast Friends

By AdExchanger

Up Against The Wall(mart)

Amazon is the king of retail media, but others in the category are growing into worthy contenders, according to new research from Digiday.

Walmart Connect is the clear No. 2 to Amazon. When marketers were asked to list their top retail media channels aside from Amazon, 85% say Walmart Connect. And 46% of all marketers surveyed spend at least a portion of their budget with Connect, up from 28% a year ago. 

Still, more niche and non-Amazon retailers should arguably be attracting more spend.

For instance, at Programmatic I/O in Las Vegas in May, Home Depot’s senior director of marketing activation and measurement, Zach Darkow, made an offhand comment that one of the brands carried in its stores spends more than 10 times as much on ads and analytics services with Amazon than with Home Depot’s retail media business.

And that’s despite the fact that Home Depot sells as much if not more of the product than Amazon does.

Box Office Buffet

Broadcasters, including NBCUniversal, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, spent much of their precious upfront stage time touting new movies (“Wicked,” “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and “Dune,” to name a few). But now that it’s time for the dealmaking part, buyers aren’t buying in, Ad Age reports.

Title sponsorships on Max run as high as $4 million, while sponsoring “Wicked” costs tens of millions, several media buyers say. But those films lack broad advertiser appeal. Brands want to buy entire portfolios to spread their ad dollars across many networks, shows and movies.

To be fair, broadcasters don’t necessarily expect advertisers to buy lots of sponsored film ads based on upfront pitches.

Instead, broadcasters showcased more movies to make a statement about the “premium” nature of their content, in contrast to the likes of YouTube and TikTok, which have shouldered their way into the upfronts. Unlike user-generated content platforms, legacy programmers invest billions to produce long-form entertainment that retains people’s attention for months or even years. Disney measures its hits across generations.

Still, making movies to make a statement? That’s a pretty expensive move.

Toys “R” Them

A new Toys ”R” Us ad produced using Sora, OpenAI’s generative video product, stirred up a lively debate last week. 

“The train left the station, and we just decided to be the first ones on it,” Kim Miller Olko, CMO of Toys “R” Us, tells The Wall Street Journal.

AdExchanger ventured into this debate as well with our view that the Toys “R” Us ad makes up in creepiness what it lacks in quality. 

Sure, it’s neat that this video was produced by software – perhaps. But as a standalone piece of content marketing, it’s bad. There is no story or narrative, and it features an off-putting and obviously fake child, as well as grainy, lackluster visuals. 

And even getting the video to that point wasn’t an easy process.

Native Foreign, the agency involved, “generated each shot or frame by giving Sora several paragraphs of instructions,” according to Chief Creative Officer Nik Kleverov. Roughly 20 people were on the team. 

And Sora “frequently misunderstood the writers’ intentions, sometimes requiring hundreds of revisions to the text,” WSJ writes.

Which begs the question: Why not have a small team of humans do a vastly superior job?

But Wait, There’s More!

Google and TikTok ban ads from ADHD telehealth company Done Global amid a federal probe. [WSJ]

How Google measures search quality: an interview with Elizabeth Tucker, director of product management at Google Search. [Search Engine Roundtable]

The Washington Post and the ugly truth of the media business. [The Information]

A California jury orders the NFL to pay $4.7 billion in damages over its Sunday Ticket marketing. [Ad Age]

Must Read

Forget about asking for permission to collect cookies. Google will have to ask for permission to not collect them.
privacy sandbox testing

Criteo: The Privacy Sandbox Is NOT Ready Yet, But Could Be If Google Makes Certain Changes Soon

If Google were to shut off third-party cookies today and implement the current version of the Privacy Sandbox, publishers would see their ad revenue on Chrome tank by around 60% on average.

Commerce Media

Platforms Are Autogenerating Creative – And It’s Going To Be Terrible

This week, we’re diving into the most important thing in advertising – the actual creative – and how major ad platforms are well on their way to an era of creative innovation. Actually, strike that. I meant creative desolation.

Comic: TFW Disney+ Goes AVOD
CTV

Disney Expands Its Audience Graph And Clean Room Tech Beyond The US

Disney expands its audience graph and clean room tech to Latin America, marking the first time it will be available outside the US. The announcement precedes this week’s launch of Disney+ with ads in Latin America.

Native Advertising

Advertible Makes Its Case To SSPs For Running Native Channel Extensions

Companies like TripleLift that created the programmatic native category are now in their awkward tween years. Cue Advertible, a “native-as-a-service” programmatic vendor, as put by co-founder and CEO Tom Anderson.

Mozilla acquires Anonym
Privacy

Mozilla Acquires Anonym, A Privacy Tech Startup Founded By Two Top Former Meta Execs

Two years after leaving Meta to launch their own privacy-focused ad measurement startup in 2022, Graham Mudd and Brad Smallwood have sold their company to Mozilla.

PODCAST: The Big Story

Nope, We Haven’t Hit Peak Retail Media Yet

The move from in-store to digital shopper marketing continues, as United Airlines, Costco, PayPal, Chase and Expedia make new retail media plays. Plus: what the DSP Madhive saw in advertising sales software company Frequence.

  Comic: I Want My CTV
    CTV Roundup

    TV Advertisers Are Revisiting Their Relationships With DSPs

    It’s never been more complicated to buy TV ads than it is today. As a result, TV advertisers are rethinking how they want to use programmatic platforms.

    OPINION: The Sell Sider

    Mastering Floor Pricing: The Key To Optimizing Your Programmatic Ad Revenue

    Setting price floors can unlock additional revenue. But only by setting the “right” floor for any given impression can you increase and not harm yield.

    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The Best Of Cannes 2024: Key Moments And Trends For The Year Ahead

    The challenges facing digital advertising feel bigger than ever. But when you’re in Cannes, you can’t help but focus on the positives. Here are the six biggest ad industry trends and positive takeaways from this year’s show.

    IPG Has A New Sustainable Ad Marketplace That It Says Doesn’t Sacrifice Performance

    IPG announced what it’s calling a Climate Action Marketplace built in partnership with SeenThis and PubMatic to make it easier for marketers to do the sustainable thing.