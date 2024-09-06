Home CTV Roundup Talking CTV Transparency (And The Lack Thereof) With Samsung
CTV Roundup

Talking CTV Transparency (And The Lack Thereof) With Samsung

By

SHARE:
An interview with Michael Scott VP, Head of Ad Sales & Operations, Samsung Ads North America

Research suggests ad spending on free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels in the US jumped nearly fourfold between 2020 and 2023 and is expected to double between 2023 and 2025.

Ad buyers are spending because more viewers are giving FAST channels a chance. (No one likes wasting an average of 11 minutes just to find something to watch!)

Still, the FAST channel market has a long way to go. Fill rates are as low as 38%, according to a recent report by One Touch Intelligence. Publishers often bundle broadcast, cable and streaming inventory together because buyers want to run across broad portfolios. But buyers also seek transparency into where their ads are running and remain unsatisfied with the lack of it on connected TV.

Part of the issue is related to programmatic versus direct buying. Media sellers are more likely to share more competitive information with direct clients rather than make it available in the programmatic bidstream, says Michael Scott, VP and head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads North America.

For example, Scott says, only Samsung’s direct buyers have access to its competitive automatic content recognition (ACR) data. But when it comes to show-level data – which buyers won’t stop demanding – some publishers and FAST channel owners are offering more transparency as a competitive edge to woo buyers. Samsung, for example, provides transparency into channel and genre at the impression level for Samsung TV Plus buys.

I sat down with Scott to get some hot takes about the state of transparency in TV ad buying today.

On Samsung’s ACR: “We don’t sell or license our ACR. It’s there to help publishers make programming decisions and to help advertisers make media planning decisions, such as targeting more precise audiences. It’s part of our competitive data offering, so it has to stay on our property – it can never leave.”

On buyers using DSPs to manage direct campaigns: “Although buyers often get more data from sellers when they buy directly – as is the case with Samsung’s ACR data – it doesn’t take away from the value of programmatic platforms. In some cases, buyers use demand-side platforms as a blunt instrument to manage media decisions for cross-platform campaigns in one place, such as frequency capping and campaign pacing.”

On show-level transparency: “The biggest hurdle with show-level data is the lack of consistency and standardization. Some content owners may label the first episode of the first season of a show as ‘S1E1,’ while others will label that episode as ‘Sea1 Ep1,’ for example. Not to mention the variations on actual show titles, like ‘Game of Thrones’ versus ‘GoT.’

Standardization aside, publishers are split into two different camps when it comes to show-level transparency. On the one hand, some publishers are very controlling over their inventory and package everything together because they don’t want buyers to cherry pick.

On the other hand, there are publishers that are willing to share more transparency into the shows where ads appear because they see it as a fair value exchange. Buyers are willing to pay more for the shows they know their audience is watching.”

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

What’s The Endgame For Gaming Ads?; Panning Gold From Sludge

On shoppable TV: Shoppable TV is in really, really early days. QR codes are in the infancy stage. Adoption takes time because consumer habits have to change. Publishers and advertisers are trying to get viewers more comfortable using their TV remote for something other than choosing a show to make them start considering TV viewing as a more interactive experience.

Interactive ad units like trivia or quiz-style ads are one example of a strategy we’re trying. At the end of the day, shoppable TV executions need to be elegant. They can’t be lazy, like just slapping a logo somewhere and expecting users to click on it. It has to be worthy of both the viewer’s attention and the advertiser’s investment.”

Answers have been lightly edited and condensed.

Are you enjoying this newsletter? Let me know what you think. Hit me up at [email protected].

Related Stories

Must Read

shopping cart
Commerce Media

The Wonderful Brand Discusses Testing OOH And Online Snack Competition

Wonderful hadn’t done an out-of-home (OOH) marketing push in more than 15 years. That is, until a week ago, when it began a campaign across six major markets to promote its new no-shell pistachio packs.

Google filed a motion to exclude the testimony of any government witnesses who aren’t economists or antitrust experts during the upcoming ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.
Google antitrust trial

Google Is Fighting To Keep Ad Tech Execs Off the Stand In Its Upcoming Antitrust Trial

Google doesn’t want AppNexus founder Brian O’Kelley – you know, the godfather of programmatic – to testify during its ad tech antitrust trial starting on September 9.

ad fraud

How HUMAN Uncovered A Scam Serving 2.5 Billion Ads Per Day To Piracy Sites

Publishers trafficking in pirated movies, TV shows and games sold programmatic ads alongside this stolen content, while using domain cloaking to obscure the “cashout sites” where the ads actually ran.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
In 2019, Google moved to a first-price auction and also ceded its last look advantage in AdX, in part because it had to. Most exchanges had already moved to first price.
Google antitrust trial

Thanks To The DOJ, We Now Know What Google Really Thought About Header Bidding

Starting last week and into this week, hundreds of court-filed documents have been unsealed in the lead-up to the Google ad tech antitrust trial – and it’s a bonanza.

CTV Roundup

Will Alternative TV Currencies Ever Be More Than A Nielsen Add-On?

Ever since Nielsen was dinged for undercounting TV viewers during the pandemic, its competitors have been fighting to convince buyers and sellers alike to adopt them as alternatives. And yet, some industry insiders argue that alt currencies weren’t ever meant to supplant Nielsen.

A comic depicting people in suits setting money on fire as a reference to incrementality: as in, don't set your money on fire!
Commerce Media

How Incrementality Tests Helped Newton Baby Ditch Branded Search

In the past year, Baby product and mattress brand Newton Baby has put all its media channels through a new testing regime for incrementality. It was a revelatory experience.

Popular

  1. Ad spend forecast

    The Bull Ad Market Will Soon Revert To Normal Growth Rates, Brian Wieser Predicts

    The ad market is “healthy and maybe unsustainably strong” this year, according to the latest report from Madison and Wall’s Brian Wieser.

  2. John Gentry, CEO, OpenX
    supply side platforms

    OpenX CEO John Gentry On Why SSPs Don’t Deserve The Flack They Catch

    OpenX would like people to stop thinking about supply-side platforms as “dumb pipes,” thank you very much.

  3. Measurement

    Scoop: IAB And MRC To Collaborate On Attention Measurement Accreditation

    The initiative will kick off this month, and the IAB and MRC expect to have draft accreditation guidelines open for public comment by Q1 2025.

  4. Agencies

    How Omnicom’s AI Virtual Assistant Does The Campaign Grunt Work For Planters

    Artificial intelligence is often incorrectly touted as a one-size-fits-all solution to any problem. But Omnicom’s new generative AI virtual assistant, Omni Assist, is narrowing AI’s focus to solve for specific agency challenges.

  5. Mobile

    AppsFlyer And Unity Integrate With The Android Privacy Sandbox To Avoid Another ATT-Style Disaster

    AppsFlyer announced its integration with the Attribution Reporting API in the Android Privacy Sandbox and released a related dashboard for campaign optimization.