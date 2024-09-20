Home CTV Roundup NBCU Wants To Standardize The Pain Of Creative Ad Delivery
CTV Roundup

NBCU Wants To Standardize The Pain Of Creative Ad Delivery

By

SHARE:

Getting an approved CTV ad creative ready for delivery is still a mostly manual process – as in, emails and spreadsheets – which may work for linear TV, where the creative and technical specs for commercials are much more consistent across channels.

But streaming ad creative can originate from almost anywhere. Some are repurposed social video assets, while others are variations generated by AI, says Ryan McConville, EVP of ad platforms and operations at NBCUniversal. As a result, the creative supply chain is pretty messy, McConville says. When it comes to the creative delivery process, he adds, “we can’t keep doing this by email.”

NBCU is one publisher attempting to bring more automation and efficiency into the streaming creative ad delivery process – and not just because it’s tired of emails. The stakes are getting higher as livestreaming sports adoption rises, McConville says.

“One of the biggest challenges of the Olympics was the creative [aspect],” he says, referring to rules, like competitive separation, that NBCU had to enforce on Peacock based on content signals associated with ad creatives in the bidstream.

That’s why, this week, NBCU launched an internal creative optimization tool it’s calling Creative Gateway, with the aim of streamlining creative ad delivery by centralizing different quality assurance checks and creative ad tech partners. The ultimate goal, McConville says, is to “fully automate all creative delivery.”

NBCU’s launch partner is XR Extreme Reach, a creative optimization platform. The plan is to add other partners down the line, but NBCU didn’t share names or a specific timeline.

Clean-up in the creative supply chain

Creative Gateway ingests information about ad creatives as soon as they’re ready through direct API integrations with creative ad serving companies, like XR, such as video ad serving template (VAST) tags and other pieces of code that track a video asset throughout the course of a campaign.

The product also checks that video assets have been converted to file sizes suitable for TV screens, McConville says, which is important when repurposing resized social assets for streaming commercials.

Then, NBCU uses machine learning to match those creatives with a campaign line item that’s already set up in an ad server.

In the past, this process would have been far more laborious. For example, NBCU would have had to download creative assets from XR’s platform before it could scan content metadata. “There was no way to communicate back and forth [directly],” McConville says, which is why NBCU expects Creative Gateway to save time and cut down on operational costs.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

Lifting The Veil On Surveillance; Amazon Gives It Another Go With Shoppable TV

Still, he says, this process “would actually be a lot easier” if every piece of creative had a consistent creative ad ID, which isn’t the case today.

Creating a creative ad taxonomy

The ad industry has for years sought an ad creative taxonomy to help manage creative ad delivery across linear and streaming.

“As we automate the [creative] supply chain, it’s really critical that we also continue to talk to advertisers about the inclusion of the [Universal] Ad ID,” McConville says, referring to the creative identifier that’s common in linear TV.

“The IAB is making that [adoption] easier,” he adds.

In June, the IAB announced its Ad Creative ID Framework, designed to streamline the use of Ad IDs across digital by defining how registered IDs accompany creatives throughout the supply chain, including measurement platforms. Greater adoption of a consistent creative ID within digital would help ease some of the biggest video marketing pain points, including frequency capping, competitive separation and cross-platform reporting.

In the meantime, however, direct integrations between publishers and creative tech partners can at least help add some consistency to how creatives are processed and labeled, says James Shears, VP of business development and client partnerships at XR. This makes it much easier for publishers to access specific information about a creative, such as a brand’s name or category, which can improve the viewing experience by delivering more relevant and less repetitive ads, he says.

The need for automation and standardization in creative ad delivery only intensifies with the proliferation of video ad creatives, including via generative AI, Shears says.

In other words, he says, expect the concept of creative identity to start taking center stage in more industry conversations about video advertising.

Are you enjoying this newsletter? Let me know what you think. Hit me up at [email protected].

Related Stories

Must Read

The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
Privacy

FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.

Publishers

Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

Albert Thompson, Managing Director, Digital at Walton Isaacson
Agencies

To Cure What Ails Digital Advertising, Marketers And Publishers Must Get Back To Basics

Albert Thompson, a buy-side veteran with 20+ years of experience, weighs in on attention metrics, the value of MFA sites, brand safety backlash and how publishers can improve their inventory.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
A comic depiction of Google's ad machine sucking money out of a publisher.
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Five Rewind: Prebid Reality Check, Unfair Rev Share And Jedi Blue (Sorta)

Someone will eventually need to make a Netflix-style documentary about the Google ad tech antitrust trial happening in Virginia. (And can we call it “You’ve Been Ad Served?”)

Comic: Alphabet Soup
Online Advertising

Buried DOJ Evidence Reveals How Google Dealt With The Trade Desk

In the process of the investigation into Google, the Department of Justice unearthed a vast trove of separate evidence. Some of these findings paint a whole new picture of how Google interacts and competes with its main DSP rival, The Trade Desk.

Comic: The Unified Auction
Google antitrust trial

DOJ vs. Google, Day Four: Behind The Scenes On The Fraught Rollout Of Unified Pricing Rules

On Thursday, the US district court in Alexandria, Virginia boarded a time machine back to April 18, 2019 – the day of a tense meeting between Google and publishers.

Popular

  1. CTV

    Roku Launches Its Own Self-Serve Ad Platform

    On Wednesday, Roku became the latest streaming company to unveil a self-serve ad platform. Roku Ads Manager, as it’s called, is part of Roku’s bid to reach new CTV buyer demand.

  2. Publishers

    Publishers Feel Seen At The Google Ad Tech Antitrust Trial

    Publishers were encouraged to see the DOJ highlight Google’s stranglehold on the ad server market and its attempts to weaken header bidding.

  3. Programmatic

    New DEI-Focused SSP Wants To Put More Money Into The Hands Of Publishers

    Programmatic media buyers care about serving the needs of their advertiser clients. But there’s no reason they can’t also help publishers – especially diverse publishers – at the same time.

  4. Comic: Peak RMN
    commerce

    Retailers Are Opening Themselves To Programmatic – But Will They Regret It?

    Most retailers are long past withholding their shopper data from programmatic tech. They prefer the low-hanging fruit. But was that a good decision?

  5. The FTC's latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the "vast surveillance" of consumers.
    Privacy

    FTC Denounces Social Media And Video Streaming Platforms For ‘Privacy-Invasive’ Data Practices

    The FTC’s latest staff report has strong message for social media and streaming video platforms: Stop engaging in the “vast surveillance” of consumers.