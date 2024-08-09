Home CTV Roundup Copying Netflix Is Part Of The Streaming Profitability Playbook
CTV Roundup

Copying Netflix Is Part Of The Streaming Profitability Playbook

By

SHARE:

Hey, readers!

In case you were too busy to keep up on CTV trends this week because you’re watching the Olympics or reading up on Google losing the search antitrust case, don’t worry. This week’s CTV roundup has your CTV rundown.

Streaming services are at very different points in their pursuit of profitability.

This week, Disney announced that its combined streaming business (Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+) generated $47 million last quarter and is now profitable one quarter earlier than expected. Disney mostly has ESPN+ to thank – without which Disney reported a $19 million loss for just Disney+ and Hulu. (Disney+ and Hulu are reported as direct-to-consumer, whereas ESPN+ is sports.)

Meanwhile, Netflix’s operating margins grew 5% year-over-year, thanks to ads and ad-supported account growth.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), however, continues to suffer streaming losses, reporting a 5% YOY drop in revenue in Q2. It’s trying to monetize Max amid unprecedented streaming competition while still paying off the remaining debt from Warner Media’s acquisition of Discovery in 2022.

What Disney and WBD have in common, however, is a desire to copy Netflix.

Taking a page from Netflix

Netflix and Disney both say that ad-supported streaming has become a profitable part of their business after launching their respective services at roughly the same time: the end of 2022.

To some degree, this is evidence of maturation running its natural course. Now that both programmers have had ad-supported offerings for around the same amount of time at similar price points, they each have enough scale to start making a profit on subscriptions and ad revenue.

But in order to maintain its growth, Disney is taking a page from Netflix’s book.

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

GARM Out In The Cold; What If Everyone Still Defaults To Google?

Netflix has been touting the success of its anti-password sharing tactics for over a year, pointing to higher-than-expected subscriber growth numbers as proof. Now, Disney is putting anti-password-sharing enforcement in place, too. The Mouse House started disabling account sharing in June, with plans to ramp up its efforts in September.

Still, enforcing anti-password sharing isn’t easy to get right.

From a business perspective, streamers should focus on scaling subscriber growth for a new service before risking churn in an effort to achieve profitability. (To say that anti-account sharing is unpopular among viewers is an understatement.) So it makes sense that Disney wanted Disney+ to reach a certain level of scale before pursuing anti-password sharing in full force.

WBD, which is losing revenue, is also planning to erect barriers against password sharing. It’s launching in new international markets as quickly as it can, and timing anti-password sharing with global expansion could encourage more sign-ups in new markets.

WBD also just finished rolling out a new content personalization feature for Max’s homepage, which resembles Netflix’s content recommendation system. Allowing viewers to rank titles they “like” or “love” may sound like an obvious move – but it’s predicated on tactics that Netflix has been monetizing for years.

My question is: Will Netflix’s competitors yield similar results by using Netflix’s playbook?

Let me know what you think. Hit me up at [email protected].

Related Stories

Must Read

Marketers

Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

Many of Publicis’s fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

Adalytics

Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media

In the crosshairs this time: media sellers with masses of user-generated content, including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.

antitrust case

The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Comic: Black Boxes
google

A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

Amazon advertising

Amazon Advertising Earned $50 Billion Over The Past 12 Months, And It’s Just Getting Started

Amazon’s Advertising Services segment is delivering the dough. It generated $12.8 billion last quarter, up by a cool $2 billion year over year.

Comic: Shopper Marketing Data
commerce

Criteo Touts Its Agency And Walled Garden Partners

Q2 was relatively ho-um for Criteo. Its revenue ticked up by just 1%, although the company did move from a net loss of $2 million in the year-ago quarter to a $28 million profit.

Popular

  1. Marketers

    Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

    Many of Publicis’s fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

  2. Adalytics

    Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media

    In the crosshairs this time: media sellers with masses of user-generated content, including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.

  3. live sports

    How Programmatic Ad Targeting Is Shaping Up During The Paris Olympics

    The vast majority (90%) of programmatic Olympics ad sales on Peacock are coming from brands that are new to the Games, according to data NBCU shared with AdExchanger earlier this week. And agencies are seeing good results.

  4. Publishers

    Dotdash Meredith Boosts Programmatic Ad Revenue Thanks To Contextual Tech

    Ad revenue was helped along by 9% growth in unique visitors to the top sites in DDM’s portfolio. Programmatic ad rates were up roughly 36% in Q2, spurred by adoption of DDM’s D/Chipher contextual targeting solution.

  5. CTV

    Magnite Continues Steady Growth Powered By Programmatic CTV

    Although the full revenue impact of Magnite’s exclusive SSP partnership with Netflix hasn’t hit yet, simply announcing the deal “created significant momentum for our business,” Magnite President and CEO Michael Barrett told investors.