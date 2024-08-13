Home Content Studio When It Comes To Addressability And Identity, What’s Old Is New Again
AdExchanger Content Studio

When It Comes To Addressability And Identity, What’s Old Is New Again

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Paul Turner GM, Digital Deep Sync

We live in interesting times. Between a slew of evolving regulatory changes, Google’s back-and-forth stance (and ultimately unsurprising decision) on third-party cookie deprecation and ongoing signal loss, marketers are forced to operate with reduced access to consumer data.

Now more than ever, we must rethink our data-driven strategies to achieve our goals.

One side effect of all the confusion is that we are in danger of blurring the lines between two significant challenges: addressability and identity.

The nuance around addressability and identity

Addressability refers to the number of individuals that can be reached through a campaign. The more identifiers related to an individual, the better.

In the predigital era, addressability was achieved through mailing lists that enabled 1:1 communications with target consumers. With the explosion of programmatic advertising and the advent of third-party cookies, marketers suddenly had access to large, albeit mostly unknown, addressable audiences for their campaigns.

Now that third-party cookies are, at the very least, going to be severely limited going forward, brands and agencies need to find alternative, durable methods for addressing their desired audiences. This is no small task.

Identity resolution, on the other hand, refers to taking a single piece of consumer information and connecting it to a comprehensive profile of that consumer, forming a more complete view of the individual or even the household. This requires strong connection points between digital identifiers and the person or household (e.g., email, phone, IP address, mobile ad ID) where the accuracy of those linkages matter.

An identity resolution service is only as good as the foundational data it is built upon. Identity resolution is, in fact, not addressability optimization.

Identity and addressability in action

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Daily News Roundup

The Super Bowl Is Almost Booked; The Ad Tech Dark Horse Is Godzilla

The reality is that identity resolution is hard. Millions of consumers move or update their contact details each year, meaning the minute you collect data from a consumer, it’s at risk of becoming stale. Resolving back to a known individual or household with accuracy and scale is therefore dependent on a deterministic truth set that keeps up with constant changes. Simply having billions of anonymous signals is not enough to complete the picture or keep it fresh.

Identity resolution is the necessary foundation upon which addressability is built. It should work alongside probabilistic identifiers to expand the prospecting audience as much as possible. If a marketer asks, “Is my audience size big enough when resolved deterministically? Or do I need to add probabilistic or modeled solutions to boost scale?” they can resolve to a known identity with deterministic linkages to find out. Anchoring audience addressability strategies to a stable, real-world ID means better downstream outcomes.

What’s the takeaway? Much like the direct-mail practices of the past, marketers should start with a deterministic view of the world, then focus on hygiene and enrichment to ensure precision while preventing waste. This will provide an anchor point from which to build and scale – first for identity, then for addressability, one powering the other.

Even modern use cases like clean room collaboration, modeling and AI depend on clean, accurate data as the foundation. What’s old is indeed new again.

For more articles featuring Paul Turner, click here.

Must Read

digital billboards
Mobile

TikTok Wants To Win All The Screens, Not Just Your Smartphone

“There are billions of additional screens outside of mobile phones, outside of mobile phones,” says Dan Page, TikTok’s global head of partnerships and new screens. “We want to be in all of them.”

Online Advertising

The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

Marketers

Publicis Acquired Retail Tech With Agency Clients – And Now Those Agencies Want Out

Many of Publicis’s fastest-growing and most strategic business units – including CitrusAd, Profitero, Epsilon and Conversant – earn a large chunk of their revenue from other agencies. Is that a problem?

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Adalytics

Adalytics Report Challenges Verifiers And Pubs That Claim 100% Brand-Safe Media

In the crosshairs this time: media sellers with masses of user-generated content, including movie and video review forums with unmoderated comment and discussion sections.

antitrust case

The DOJ Wins Its Search Antitrust Case Against Google. Next Up Is Ad Tech

“Google is a monopolist.” No need to say “allegedly” anymore, because that’s a direct quote from Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling against Google and in favor of the Department of Justice.

Comic: Black Boxes
google

A Google Ads Glitch Likely Triggered A Data Breach Within Google Merchant Center

A major Google glitch caused unencrypted customer and product info to be shared between Google Merchant Center accounts for at least two weeks.

Popular

  1. Online Advertising

    The Trade Desk Says UID2 Has Now Reached ‘Critical Mass’

    The Trade Desk delivered another smash earnings report. Meanwhile, Unified ID 2.0, the open-source identity initiative, has “reached a critical mass of adoption,” CEO Jeff Green told investors.

  2. Hashing data doesn't anonymize it and regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, consider hashed identifiers to be personal information.
    privacy regulators

    Ad Tech Companies Should Heed The FTC’s Warning About Hashing

    Not only will hashing data not anonymize it, but regulators, including the Federal Trade Commission, consider hashed identifiers to be personal information.

  3. Arielle Garcia, Director of Intelligence, Check My Ads
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    The End Of GARM Is A Reset, Not A Setback

    The decision by WFA leadership to succumb to Elon Musk’s pressure is disappointing and dangerous – but it presents an opportunity to rethink our industry’s broken approach to brand safety, writes Arielle Garcia.

  4. Technology

    Switch To First-Price Auctions Takes A Bite Out Of PubMatic’s Desktop Display Biz

    The SSP revised its full year outlook down by $10 million, due to a DSP partner adopting first-price auctions and weakness in key ad verticals. But it highlighted mobile in-app as a new key revenue stream.

  5. Zingers from Judge Amit. Mehta's ruling in the Google search antitrust case
    Google antitrust decision

    Noteworthy Nuggets From The 286-Page Search Antitrust Ruling Against Google

    In case you don’t have time to digest a 286-page legal document, we went through Judge Amit Mehta’s ruling and pulled out a few spicy nuggets for you to chew on.