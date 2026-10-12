TV Budgets Are Following The Wrong Scorecard

The last decade saw television audiences steadily shift from linear toward streaming. The fact that advertising budgets followed isn’t too surprising. If more people are watching streaming, more TV advertising dollars should move there, too, right?

But that logic rests on an oversimplification. “The largest share of viewing” and “the most valuable channel for a given advertiser and campaign” are very different targets.

Moreover, media plans aren’t designed to capture a percentage of television viewing. They’re designed to accomplish a campaign objective for a fixed amount of money.

Yet, if you ask what a dollar actually buys, the linear-versus-streaming calculus starts to look quite different.

What does a TV dollar actually buy?

The Nielsen Gauge puts streaming at 47.6% of all TV viewing in April 2026, more than cable and broadcast combined. But those numbers include ad-free tiers advertisers cannot necessarily buy.

Within ad-supported television, the picture is far more balanced. Nielsen’s Ad-Supported Gauge put cable and broadcast at 51.8% of ad-supported viewing among Persons 2+ and 55.6% among adults 18+ in Q2 2026.

So instead of asking, “Where are people watching?” advertisers should ask: “For this campaign objective and this budget, what will linear and streaming actually deliver?”

That value can be evaluated across five dimensions: reach, frequency, precision, ad exposure and delivery integrity. Across all five, linear has advantages that can make it the better value for the right campaign.

Reach: For broad-reach objectives, linear still has a major advantage. Streaming audiences fragment across platforms, while linear can assemble large audiences efficiently. Comcast Advertising has repeatedly found total reach peaking when roughly 20% to 30% of TV budgets go to streaming, with the rest in traditional TV. Linear can provide the broad base while streaming extends reach to audiences linear misses.

For broad-reach objectives, linear still has a major advantage. Streaming audiences fragment across platforms, while linear can assemble large audiences efficiently. Comcast Advertising has repeatedly found total reach peaking when roughly 20% to 30% of TV budgets go to streaming, with the rest in traditional TV. Linear can provide the broad base while streaming extends reach to audiences linear misses. Frequency: Streaming’s precision can also create expensive duplication. Frequency caps generally operate within individual platforms, so the same household may be reached repeatedly across Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Roku. Linear isn’t immune to imbalance, but its broader delivery can spread impressions across a wider audience.

Streaming’s precision can also create expensive duplication. Frequency caps generally operate within individual platforms, so the same household may be reached repeatedly across Netflix, Amazon, Disney and Roku. Linear isn’t immune to imbalance, but its broader delivery can spread impressions across a wider audience. Precision: Household-level addressability, granular targeting, optimization and attribution make CTV especially valuable for tightly defined audiences and performance objectives. But advertisers can also wind up paying a premium to target an audience that’s simply too narrow for the objective.

Household-level addressability, granular targeting, optimization and attribution make CTV especially valuable for tightly defined audiences and performance objectives. But advertisers can also wind up paying a premium to target an audience that’s simply too narrow for the objective. Ad exposure: Linear delivers far more of the advertising time viewers actually see. Nielsen says linear accounts for roughly half of ad-supported viewing, while Comscore put linear at about 82% of delivered ad time in late 2025. Streaming’s lighter ad load is a better viewer experience – but advertisers pay for that scarcity. That premium makes sense when a campaign demands highly targeted attention, but for reach and frequency at scale, linear can offer better economics.

Linear delivers far more of the advertising time viewers actually see. Nielsen says linear accounts for roughly half of ad-supported viewing, while Comscore put linear at about 82% of delivered ad time in late 2025. Streaming’s lighter ad load is a better viewer experience – but advertisers pay for that scarcity. That premium makes sense when a campaign demands highly targeted attention, but for reach and frequency at scale, linear can offer better economics. Delivery integrity: Linear also offers a more deterministic impression, because spots air in a known program at a scheduled time, with clear context around where they appear. That doesn’t make all streaming inventory unreliable, but placement certainty remains part of the value an advertiser is buying.

The diminishing advantage of “ease of use”

There is another explanation for streaming’s appeal that has less to do with media performance: It’s always been much easier to buy.

Linear has historically required bigger budgets, upfront commitments and a fragmented ecosystem of networks, broadcasters and cable systems. Large agencies could handle this with specialized teams and infrastructure, but smaller agencies often could not. Streaming, by comparison, works more like digital media: define an audience, set a budget, launch quickly and optimize in flight.

But the linear buying experience is changing. A new generation of TV buying platforms is connecting fragmented inventory, pricing intelligence, workflow automation, measurement and reporting into a simpler buying experience. Continuum, for example, gives agencies faster activation, more flexible market planning, optimization and consolidated reporting without requiring dedicated linear TV teams.

That means brands should expect media partners to build plans around what creates the most value for the campaign – not what has historically been easiest to execute.

Stop treating linear and streaming as opponents

The industry frames linear and streaming as competitors, which makes sense for publishers fighting over viewers and ad revenue. For advertisers, the better question is how the strengths of each can work together.

Consider a national big-box retailer, an insurance provider, a funeral services organization and a regional family dining chain. Conventional industry wisdom might point all four toward CTV. But many campaigns like these still benefit from a linear-first or mixed approach.

Continuum helped a big-box retailer tap into national broadcast TV, an insurance provider run a national cable campaign and a funeral services organization combine local broadcast and cable in the regions where it operates. The family dining chain used CTV to target ZIP code radiuses around 162 locations, then supplemented that precision with local broadcast live-sports activations in regions with multiple restaurants.

In each case, the objective was not to prove that one form of television was superior; it was to use the channel – or combination of channels – that could deliver the required impressions within budget.

Follow the campaign, not the audience migration

There’s no debating the tidal shift of viewers from linear to streaming over the past two decades, and little reason to expect the trend won’t hold in the coming decades. But the industry has incorrectly told advertisers that ad dollars should follow total viewership.

That broad brush narrative misses an important nuance. Linear still has reach, frequency economics, ad exposure and delivery certainty, while streaming provides unmatched precision, flexibility and addressability.

As modern platforms remove much of the operational friction that once made linear difficult to buy, advertisers have less reason to let ease of execution dictate the media mix.

Build the plan around the campaign objective, then evaluate the value each channel delivers and set the price required to achieve it.

The right answer usually includes both streaming and linear – just not in the proportions that most headlines suggest.