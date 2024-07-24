Home Content Studio To Up-Level 2024 Holiday Campaigns, Take A Phygital Approach
AdExchanger Content Studio

To Up-Level 2024 Holiday Campaigns, Take A Phygital Approach

SHARE:
Sponsored post by Ariel Eck Director, B2B Marketing Foursquare

Sure, it’s July. But as the 2024 holiday shopping season nears, using location intelligence allows businesses to integrate physical and digital experiences, creating a cohesive customer journey across both realms.

By seamlessly bringing together data from customers’ physical movements and online interactions, retailers can personalize shopping journeys, optimize inventory management and enhance targeted marketing efforts.

In an era when omnichannel shopping and personalized experiences are paramount, location technology will be a critical tool in every digitally mature marketer’s toolkit.

Precise segmentation

Location intelligence enables marketers to identify audiences based on real-world behavior, driving more effective targeting of ads and promotions. During the holiday season, understanding shopper patterns and preferences can help tailor messages that resonate with specific audiences, boosting engagement and sales.

For instance, retailers can use location technology to reach distinct types of shoppers such as sneakerheads, pet owners or wine enthusiasts based on where they visit.

Hyper-personalization

Personalization is the new normal. With location intelligence, marketers can deliver highly relevant offers to holiday shoppers and gift-givers when they’re in proximity to a store in real time.

Consider how an ad offering a compelling discount might entice a passerby to enter the store, driving foot traffic and sales. Alternatively, targeting holiday shoppers who are currently visiting competitive locations can help win market share.

Enhanced customer insights

Subscribe

AdExchanger Daily

Get our editors’ roundup delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Daily Roundup

Comic: "Soon I Will Be Complete."
Daily News Roundup

Spotify Is Starting To Sing; NBCU Needs To See Gold This Olympics

Beyond targeting, location technology is also essential for gaining a comprehensive view of customer behavior. Omnichannel attribution allows marketers to analyze customer interactions and understand how each touch point contributes to a sale, from physical stores to online platforms, social media and more.

A customer might discover a product through an out-of-home (OOH) ad, learn more about it via TikTok and finally make a purchase in store. Proper attribution allows retailers to understand this holistic journey and ultimately boost ROI.

These insights are also vital to businesses without their own brick-and-mortar presence. When a beauty brand wanted to drive gift hunters to buy its products at an upscale department store, omnichannel attribution showed how holiday advertising influenced beauty enthusiasts’ real-world behavior.

Optimized marketing spend

Accurate omnichannel attribution enables retailers to identify the channels that drive the most conversions and allocate marketing budgets accordingly. This prevents overspending on underperforming channels and ensures funds are directed toward the most impactful tactics.

As one agency analytics leader attests, it “allows us to pull levers to help optimize the media, which ultimately funnels up to business impact. So, it helps us see things that we aren’t otherwise able to see.”

Increased visibility has tangible benefits – in this case, an 80% increase in incremental store visits per ad dollar spent.

Preparing for the 2024 holiday season

Ready to break through the clutter this holiday shopping season? Harnessing the power of location will be key to stand out in a crowded market. By providing deeper insights into consumer behavior, enabling personalized marketing and fueling data-driven budgeting decisions, location intelligence empowers marketers to maximize ROI.

Embracing this innovative technology will play a key role in enabling brands to stay competitive and drive success in 2024.

Must Read

Comic: What's your pick?
Chrome third-party cookies

Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
Online Advertising

Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud

In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox –  and a new controversy was born.

Commerce Media

It’s Open Season On SaaS As Brands Confront Their Own Subscription Fatigue

For CFOs and CEOs, we’ve entered a kind of open hunting season on martech SaaS.

Privacy! Commerce! Connected TV! Read all about it. Subscribe to AdExchanger Newsletters
Agencies

Brian Lesser Is The New Global CEO Of GroupM

If you were wondering whether Brian Lesser was planning to take some time off after handing the CEO reins of InfoSum to Lauren Wetzel last week – here’s your answer.

Comic: S.P. O'Middleman's
SSPs

TripleLift CEO Dave Clark Abruptly Exits After Setting The SSP On A New Trajectory

Dave Clark, who’s led TripleLift for the past two years, is stepping down, effective immediately, and is being replaced by a coterie of TripleLifters.

shopping cart
Commerce Media

Moloco Invests In Its Competitor Topsort As The Retail Media Stakes Go Up

Topsort can lean into Moloco’s algorithmic personalization, while Moloco benefits from Topsort’s footprint with local retailers in the US and in Latin America.

Popular

  1. Comic: What's your pick?
    Chrome third-party cookies

    Google Says It Won't Deprecate Cookies In Chrome After All (?!)

    You read that headline right: Google is seriously considering scrapping its plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome. Instead, it’s proposing some kind of TBD opt-out tool for third-party cookies.

  2. Comic: An ID Bridge Too Far?
    Online Advertising

    Programmatic Companies Wrestle With ID Bridging And What Counts As Fraud

    In January, the Chrome browser removed third-party cookies for 1% of users, to facilitate testing of the Privacy Sandbox –  and a new controversy was born.

  3. Matt Keiser, CEO, LiveIntent
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    How Can ID Bridging – The Foundation Of Our Space – Suddenly Be a Bad Thing?

    The concept of ID bridging has long been the foundation of programmatic advertising, writes LiveIntent CEO Matt Keiser. What is cookie matching but an early iteration of ID bridging? 

  4. Comic: They're Still Here?
    Chrome privacy sandbox

    What Does Google’s Plan To Keep Cookies Mean For Its Relationship With Regulators?

    Google appears to have thrown regulators for a loop with its surprise announcement on Monday that it no longer plans to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome.

  5. Rachel Gantz, managing director, Proximic by Comscore
    OPINION: Data-Driven Thinking

    Solving For Google’s Signal Deprecation Is Not A Future-Proof Privacy Strategy

    If advertisers don’t adopt strategies in adherence with the strictest privacy laws, they are likely looking at a future of continuous pivots, wasting time and money, writes Rachel Gantz.